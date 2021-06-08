Poe on free rides to vaccination sites, jobs to displaced drivers:

There is a critical need to augment the free transportation made available by the government and private sector to cover more senior citizens, persons with disabilities and indigent residents in going to the vaccination sites.

The Transportation department's P5.58-billion Service Contracting Program under the Bayanihan 2 law could be tapped for this purpose.

The program will not only provide free rides to the needy sectors, but jobs to drivers displaced by the pandemic.

Transportation is an important piece that must not be overlooked as the government implements the national vaccination program. It should not be a barrier to health care.

Free rides will encourage more of our people to get the shot and expand vaccine access to communities.

The big task at hand is promoting confidence among our people in the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines to increase uptake, as well as in the government's capacity to manage the logistical challenge that goes with efforts to give the people the shots against the virus.

Trust should be the main component of our vaccination program.

Government must show it will remain with the people's side to see them through the entire vaccination process.

_______________________________________________________

[FILIPINO VERSION]

Poe sa libreng sakay patungo sa vaccination sites, trabaho sa mga drayber:

Napakahalagang dagdagan ng gobyerno at ng pribadong sektor ang libreng transportasyon para maihatid ang mga senior citizen, person with disability at mahihirap patungo sa vaccination sites.

Ang P5.58-bilyong Service Contracting Program ng Department of Transportation sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 2 law ay pwedeng gamiting pondo para sa libreng sakay.

Ang programa ay hindi lang magbibigay ng free rides sa mga nangangailangang sektor, kundi trabaho rin para sa mga drayber na nawalan ng hanapbuhay sa panahon ng pandemya.

Ang transportasyon ay isang napakahalagang bahagi na hindi dapat kaligtaan sa gitna ng pagpapatupad ng vaccination program ng pamahalaan. Hindi ito dapat maging sagabal sa pangangalaga sa kalusugan.

Sa pamamagitan ng libreng sakay, hihimukin nito ang mas maraming tao na magpabakuna at mapalawak ang vaccine access sa mga komunidad.

Kailangan lang itaguyod ang kumpiyansa ng publiko sa bisa at kaligtasan ng bakuna, gayundin sa kapasidad ng gobyerno sa pamamahala sa mga logistical challenge para maibigay sa tao ang bakuna laban sa virus.

Ang tiwala ng ating mga kababayan ang pangunahing sangkap ng ating vaccination program.

Kailangang ipakita ng gobyerno na ito ay nasa panig ng taumbayan sa buong proseso ng pagbabakuna.