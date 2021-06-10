Filipino women should unite to end reign of lies and deceit, achieve peaceful democracy - De Lima

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima believes that a united women's vote can help propel the country into a better future, even when names of popular traditional politicians surface early, in anticipation of a bitter power struggle this coming 2022 national elections.

In an online townhall event for women led by the 1Sambayan coalition last June 5, De Lima, in a message read by EveryWoman convenor Teresita "Ging" Deles, maintained that nothing good will come out of voting for partisan and territorial political families whose only goal is to either keep a tight hold of power within their family or to covet national authority despite having only their popularity to offer.

"Malakas ang ugong-ugong na 'yung nakaupo sa Malacañang ngayon ay tatakbo bilang Bise Presidente...Kung sakali man, saan na tutungo ang bayan natin? Dasal na lang ba ang ating una at huling gagawin, sabay sambit ng 'Pagpalain nawa tayong lahat ng Poong Maykapal?'" she said.

"Malaki ang tiwala ko na ang sagot natin sa tanong na ito ay isang malakas at natural na HINDI. Hindi na muli tayong magpapaloko at magpapalinlang. Hindi na muli tayong maniniwala sa mga pangako na hanggang ngayon ay hindi natupad o biro lang pala," she added.

Recently, names of traditional politicians from affluent families have dominated the news cycles nationwide. As President Rodrigo Duterte's term wanes to an end in about a year, rumors are growing stronger that presidential daughter Sara Duterte hopes to succeed his father.

De Lima, whose track record shows that she has unflinchingly stood against traditional politics and authoritarianism, noted that women's participation in elections have a big impact in ensuring that only those worthy and qualified be appointed in our country's leadership positions.

"Kailangan na nating kumilos bilang mga kababaihan, maliit man na pagkilos sa ating mga sariling pamilya o malaki man, sa ating mga pamayanan at malawak na lipunan. Magkaisa tayo sa isang layunin at mithiin at ito ay ang pagkakaroon ng karapat-dapat na mga lider at mamumuno sa ating pamahalaan sa susunod na halalan," she said.

"Kung hindi tayo kikilos ngayon, kailan? Kung hindi tayo kikilos bilang sama- samang kababaihan, sino?" she added.

Recent data from the Commission on Elections have shown that over half or 51% of the registered voters in the country are women, which further highlights the vital role of women in the elections.

De Lima appealed to all women voters in the country to think of their "intergenerational responsibility" in choosing the most qualified leaders that will not only impact our lives but also of our children and grandchildren.

"Isa sa mga paraan ng pagkamit nito ay sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabuhay ng ating karapatang bumoto at bumoto nang tama. Ang karapatan na ito ay ibinigay na pantay-pantay para sa lahat ng mga botante," she said.

"Pahalagahan at isapuso nating lahat ang karapatan na ito. Gamitin natin ito nang nararapat. Palakasin natin ang ating mga boses bilang mga kababaihan sa pamamagitan ng ating mga boto," De Lima noted.