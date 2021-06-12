Press Release

June 12, 2021 Bong Go supports idea of incentivizing vaccination to ally fears and boost public confidence Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for suggestions urging the government to provide incentives to fully vaccinated individuals to encourage more Filipinos to get inoculated immediately. This, he said, can address hesitations and fears of some while boosting public confidence in the national vaccine program. "We welcome that... Welcome naman po 'yung magbigay ng incentives... para ma-encourage po... Why not? Wala naman pong masama na ma-encourage po 'yung mga Pilipino na magpabakuna," said Go during an ambush interview after he conducted a monitoring visit at the Malasakit Center in Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. "Kanya-kanya pong gimik 'yan, kanya-kanya pong pag-i-encourage sa mga Pilipino para magpabakuna na po sila. 'Yun po ang importante rito na magpabakuna na, ma-encourage po at huwag matakot 'yung Pilipino sa bakuna," he added. Go said that the government is currently studying the possibility of providing incentives to fully vaccinated individuals. "Pinag-aaralan po ng gobyerno sa ngayon. Kaya ini-encourage ko na po ang ating mga kababayan, magpabakuna na po kayo," he urged. "Pinag-aaralan na po ng gobyerno sa ngayon kung bakunado ka, mas magiging maluwang 'yung mga patakaran sa'yo. Maaaring puwede ka nang pumunta sa lugar na 'to kasi bakunado ka na, puwede ka nang mag-travel, puwede ka nang mag-avail ng ganito kasi bakunado ka na at protektado ka na. Pero pinag-aaralan pa 'yan ng gobyerno sa ngayon. Wala pang kasiguraduhan," he clarified. He also congratulated local government units which have implemented creative ways to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated. Additionally, he reminded vaccinated Filipinos to complete their COVID-19 doses. "So, congratulations po sa mga LGUs, sa lahat po ng mga may inisyatibo na i-encourage po ang ating mga kababayan. With or without incentives, kami na po ni Pangulong Duterte ang nagsasabi sa inyo, magpabakuna na kayo," said Go. "At 'yung mga hindi pa po naka-second dose bumalik na po kayo, magpabakuna na kayo dahil nakareserba po 'yung second dose para sa inyo. Huwag n'yo pong sayangin na ma-expire at masayang dahil pinaghirapan po natin itong bakunang ito. Ni isang dose ng bakuna wala pong dapat masayang," he reminded. Meanwhile, the Senator warned against complacency as new COVID-19 cases increase outside of the NCR Plus area, particularly in some areas in the Visayas and Mindanao. "So huwag ho tayong maging kumpiyansa. Bagama't umpisa na po ang pagro-rollout ng bakuna ay huwag ho tayong maging kumpiyansa. Importante po rito ang patuloy na pag-iingat dahil hindi pa po normal ang panahon," he added. To prevent the further spread of the virus, Go reminded Filipinos to continue complying with the health guidelines and protocols set by the government, assuring that the government will continue to balance the health and economy in its pandemic efforts. "So pakiusap ko lang po, mask, face shield, social distancing, hugas ng kamay. Binabalanse po ng gobyerno ang lahat between economy and health," said Go. "Buhay pa rin ang uunahin natin dito dahil ang pera po'y kikitain naman natin. Pero yung perang kikitain natin hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Kaya pangalagaan po natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya sabi ko nga sa mga Pilipino, sa mga kababayan ko, kaunting tiis lang po," he added. Inspiring hope amongst Filipinos, Go said that 'there is light at the end of the tunnel' in beating the virus. "'Pag na-achieve natin 'yung herd immunity sa community,... maaaring puwede na tayong bumalik sa normal nating pamumuhay," he said. "Pero habang may kaso pa po, huwag maging kampante o magkumpyansa. But there is light at the end of the tunnel," he added, citing examples in other countries where some of their citizens have stopped wearing masks because a significant number of their population have been vaccinated. "Kaya huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna, matakot ho kayo sa COVID-19. Ang bakuna po ang susi o solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik," he ended.