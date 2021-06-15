Press Release

June 15, 2021 Hontiveros to ERC: Power rate hike unreasonable, prices should be dropping VIDEO PR LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19y7YMcCf9V6XhnXnK6j7w9hp9RxJypvJ/view?usp=sharing Senator Risa Hontiveros urges the Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate the recent announcement of a power rate hike for June saying it "defies logic" even under the regime of deregulation. The senator said that the ERC must provide a "convincing" report that proves the increase credible and acceptable before implementing any rate adjustment. "Ang ERC bilang regulatory body ay dapat may pagkiling sa kapakanan ng konsyumer. Nakita na nating hindi makatuwiran ang pagtataas na ito sa singil ng kuryente. Bakit kung kailan sapat o may oversupply, saka pa tumataas ang presyo? Dapat maipakita ng ERC ang basehan ng dagdag-singil na ito," Hontiveros said. The statement came after the announcement of Manila Electric Co (Meralco) that its residential rate will increase by P0.0798 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) this month, or equivalent to P16/kWh for those who consume 200 kWh. The company blamed it on the increase in the cost of power in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). According to Meralco, WESM charges rose by P1.6322/kWh "due to tight supply conditions in the Luzon grid." "Sa dami ng ating konsumers, milyones ang katumbas ng kalahating sentimo kada kilowatthour na dagdag-singil. Demanda hindi deadma ang nararapat na tugon ng ERC sa isyung ito," Hontiveros said. For Hontiveros, consumers should not be penalized for the tight supply in the Luzon grid. Instead, generation companies and the national grid operator should admit responsibility. This comes as the Department of Energy (DoE) revealed there was enough supply of electricity when the grid was placed on yellow to red alert status first week of June. "Bakit konsyumer ang aako sa epekto ng kapabayaan at mga kapalpakan ng industry players? Kung sino ang may kagagawan ng rotational blackouts, sila ang dapat singilin, hindi ang konsyumers," she said. "Based on DOE's explanation, supply problem was clearly due not to high trading activities at WESM but to the non-compliance of generating companies and the NGCP in ensuring the availability and security of supply. Regular naman ang summer kaya't dapat pinaghahandaan na yan ng NGCP at gencos, kasama na ang DOE," the senator added. Last week, Hontiveros filed a resolution asking the Senate to investigate, in aid of legislation, why the country's electricity rate remains the highest in ASEAN and one of the most expensive in the world, twenty years after the enactment of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA). Hontiveros noted the similarity of this scenario in the Mindanao grid in which power cost increased 37% from 2012 to 2019 despite having an oversupply of electricity. "Our consumers deserve affordable, reliable and uninterrupted power service as mandated by EPIRA. Pinaghihirapan nila ang bawat pisong kinikita para ibayad sa bill buwan-buwan. Let's ensure that they are getting their money's worth," she concluded. ##### Hontiveros sa ERC: Pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente, hindi makatuwiran Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang Energy Regulatory Commission na imbestigahan ang nakaambang pagtataas ng singil sa kuryente, na ayon sa Senadora ay 'illogical' kahit pa sa usapin ng deregulation. Sinabi ng senadora, dapat maglabas ang ERC ng report na nagpapatunay na may basehan at katanggap-tanggap ang pagtataas sa singil sa kuryente bago magpatupad ng anumang rate adjustment. "Ang ERC bilang regulatory body ay dapat may pagkiling sa kapakanan ng konsyumer. Nakita na nating hindi makatuwiran ang pagtataas na ito sa singil ng kuryente. Bakit kung kailan sapat o may oversupply, saka pa tumataas ang presyo? Dapat maipakita ng ERC ang basehan ng dagdag-singil na ito," ani Hontiveros. Nag-anunsyo ang Manila Electric Co (Meralco) na tataas ng P0.0798 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) ang singil sa kuryente sa buwang ito, o katumbas ng P16/kWh para sa mga kumonsumo ng 200kWh. Itinuturo ng Meralco sa pagtaas ng cost of power sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). Ayon sa Meralco, ang singil ng WESM ay tumaas ng P1.6322/kWh dahil sa 'tight supply conditions' sa Luzon grid. "Sa dami ng konsumers, milyones ang katumbas ng kalahating sentimo kada kilowatthour na dagdag-singil. Demanda hindi deadma ang nararapat na tugon ng ERC sa isyung ito," sabi ng Senadora. Para kay Hontiveros, hindi dapat mga konsyumer ang maparusahan. Sa halip, ang generation companies (GenCos at ang national grid operator ang dapat na umako ng responsibilidad na ito. Ayon kasi sa Department of Energy (DoE), mayroong sapat na suplay ng kuryente nang mag yellow to red alert status ang grid noong unang linggo ng Hunyo. "Bakit konsyumer ang aako sa epekto ng kapabayaan at mga kapalpakan ng industry players? Kung sino ang may kagagawan ng rotational blackouts, sila ang dapat singilin, hindi ang konsyumers," aniya. "Batay sa paliwanag ng DOE, malinaw na ang problema sa supply ay hindi dahil sa high trading activities sa WESM kundi ang hindi pagsunod ng GenCos at ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na may tiyak at sapat na suplay ng kuryente. Regular naman ang summer kaya't dapat pinaghahandaan na yan ng NGCP, gencos, kasama na ang DOE," dagdag pa ni Hontiveros. Nabanggit ni Hontiveros ang pagkakapareho ng senaryong ito sa Mindanao grid kung saan tumaas ang gastos sa kuryente 37% mula 2012 hanggang 2019 sa kabila ng labis na suplay ng kuryente. Noong nakaraang linggo, naghain din si Hontiveros ng isang resolusyon na humihiling sa Senado na imbestigahan ang mataas pa ring singil sa kuryente sa bansa sa kabila ng dalawampung taong pagsabatas ng Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA). "Our consumers deserve affordable, reliable and uninterrupted power service as mandated by EPIRA. Pinaghihirapan nila ang bawat pisong kinikita para ibayad sa bill buwan-buwan. Let's ensure that they are getting their money's worth," pagtatapos niya. ##### VIDEO TRANSCRIPT: Ang ERC bilang regulatory body ay dapat may pagkiling sa kapakanan ng konsyumer. Bakit kung kailan sapat o may oversupply, saka pa tumataas ang presyo? Dapat maglabas ang Energy Regulatory Commission ng report na nagpapatunay na may basehan at katanggap-tanggap ang nakaambang dagdag-singil bago magpatupad ng anumang rate adjustment. Sa dami ng konsumers, milyones ang katumbas ng kalahating sentimo kada kilowatthour na dagdag-singil. Demanda hindi dedma ang nararapat na tugon ng ERC sa isyung ito. Batay sa paliwanag ng DOE, malinaw na ang problema sa supply ay hindi dahil sa high trading activities sa WESM kundi ang hindi pagsunod ng GenCos at ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na may tiyak at sapat na suplay ng kuryente. Regular naman ang summer kaya't dapat pinaghahandaan na yan ng NGCP, gencos, kasama na ang DOE. Bakit konsyumer ang aako sa epekto ng kapabayaan at mga kapalpakan ng industry players? Kung sino ang may kagagawan ng rotational blackouts, sila ang dapat singilin, hindi ang konsyumers. Pinaghihirapan ng mamamayan ang bawat pisong kinikita para may maibayad sa bill buwan-buwan. Let's ensure that our people are getting their money's worth.