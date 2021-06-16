Press Release

June 16, 2021 Angara honors U.S. Women's Open Golf champ Yuka Saso Senator Sonny Angara filed a resolution commending golfer Yuka Saso for becoming the first Filipina to have won the U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship. Angara said the feat of Saso has captured the hearts and minds of Filipinos and has generated an increased awareness and interest in the sport of golf in the Philippines. In filing Senate Resolution No. 755, Angara cited the hard work and determination of Saso to continuously improve her game and secure her place among the best female golfers of the world. Apart from being the first Filipina to win the prestigious tournament, the 19-year-old Saso also matched the feat of Korean Inbee Park, who in 2008 became the youngest golfer to have won the U.S. Women's Open. "Again another Filipina athlete has made her mark in the international sporting arena. We have Hidilyn Diaz, who won silver in the Rio Olympics and is vying for another medal in the Tokyo Games. Our tennis rising star Alex Eala, who is making her name in the under-18 tournaments, including a semifinals appearance in Roland Garros last year. Now with Saso winning the U.S. Women's Open, the whole world is now noticing the quality of athletes the Philippines is producing and I believe even more will emerge sooner than later," Angara said. "Yuka is an inspiration to all Filipino golfers and will surely encourage more young girls and boys to take up the sport here in the country," Angara added. Angara, who is chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, aired his appreciation to the support provided by the ICTSI of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. to Saso in her journey towards golf stardom. He also thanked the MVP Sports Foundation through its chairman Manny Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio for its continued support to the development of Philippine sports, including golf through the National Golf Association of the Philippines. "These are truly exciting times for Philippine sports. I salute Yuka for bringing so much honor and pride to the Philippines. Thanks to the feats of Saso and our other Filipina athletes, our people have something to cheer for amidst the pandemic," Angara said.