Dispatch from Crame No. 1,076:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Supplemental Dispatch re: ICC Prosecutor's decision to proceed with investigation against Duterte

That's why it is called the Rule of Law. You can't just play with the law of humanity and use your own set of rules. Kahit pa ang pangalan mo ay Duterte. So the International Criminal Court is now at your door, behind it are thousands of victims of your bloodbath.

Sabi ko naman noon pa, hindi panghabangbuhay ang kapangyarihan. May galaw ang hustisya na hindi makokontrol ng politika ninyo at kapangyarihan. Hindi 'yan karma, that's the march of justice about to trounce you.

Let's return to Mr. Duterte the favor and give him a taste of his own medicine: "Kung wala kang kasalanan, hindi ka matatakot."