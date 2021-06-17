Press Release

June 17, 2021 Gatchalian seeks accountability on vulgar learning module; vows scrutiny of modules' quality assurance Those who created and cleared a self-learning module with a vulgar description of the mythical Filipino creature "Aswang" should be held accountable, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture was referring to a now recalled Department of Education (DepEd) module that was flagged in a hearing of the House committee on public accounts. The said module used an obscene word that means sexual intercourse when translated to English. Since the meaning of the word is clear and obviously not appropriate for young learners, Gatchalian suspects that the inclusion of the word in the module was intentional. What's worse for Gatchalian, however, is how these materials still get through DepEd's quality assurance process. The lawmaker then reiterated that those involved in the creation and clearing of the said material should be penalized. "Obviously the system failed. And we also need to investigate this matter and hold the quality assurance mechanism or those people who are implementing the quality assurance to account. But more importantly, look for that person who wrote that," said Gatchalian. DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said that the module was recalled last February and already rectified by the division office concerned. Based on the DepEd data, the module was used by Grade 10 students in Pampanga for the second quarter. According to DepEd, 155 errors were found in learning materials from October 2020 to June 2021, 104 of which were from locally developed materials, 25 were reviewed by DepEd's Central Office, 19 were from unknown sources, five from DepEd TV, one from a privately-developed material, and one from a DepEd textbook. Gatchalian said he will look into DepEd's quality assurance process in the upcoming Senate inquiry on the preparations for School Year 2021-2022. Senate Resolution No. 739, which Gatchalian filed, aims to assess the capacity of basic education institutions to deliver quality education for next school year, whether through face-to-face classes or distance learning. # # # Mga sangkot sa malaswang module dapat panagutin - Gatchalian Panagutin ang gumawa at nag-apruba ng self-learning module na gumamit ng malaswang salita. Ito ang panawagan ni Senador Win Gatchalian matapos madiskubre sa isang module ang malaswang paglalarawan sa "Aswang." Pinuna ang naturang module ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa isang pagdinig ng House committee on public accounts. Ginamit kasi ng module ang isang malaswang salitang kasingkahulugan ng pakikipagtalik. Para kay Gatchalian, sinadya ng gumawa ng module ang paggamit sa naturang salita dahil malinaw ang ibig sabihin nito at hindi angkop sa mga mag-aaral. Ngunit ang mas nakakadismaya para sa senador ay nakalusot pa rin ang naturang module sa quality assurance ng DepEd. Kaya naman iginiit ni Gatchalian na dapat panagutin ang mga sangkot sa paggawa at pag-apruba ng naturang module. "Makikita nating bigo ang sistema. Dapat natin itong imbestigahan at panagutin ang mga nagpapatupad ng quality assurance. Mahalaga ring matukoy natin kung sino ba ang sumulat sa module na ito," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. Ayon kay DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio, binawi na ang module noong Pebrero at naiwasto na ng school division. Ang module ay ginamit ng mga mag-aaral na Grade 10 sa Pampanga para sa second quarter. Mahigit isang daan at limampung (155) mga errors o pagkakamali ang naitala ng DepEd mula Oktubre 2020 hanggang Hunyo ngayong taon. Mahigit isang daan (104) dito ang mula sa local materials, dalawampu't lima (25) ang nakalusot sa DepEd Central Office, labing-siyam (19) ang hindi matukoy ang pinagmulan, lima ang mula sa DepEd TV, isa ang mula sa pribadong materyal, at isa naman ang mula sa isang DepEd textbook. Ayon pa kay Gatchalian, susuriin niya ang proseso ng quality assurance sa paparating na pandinig ng Senado para sa paghahanda sa school year 2021-2022. Layon ng Senate Resolution No. 739 na inihain ni Gatchalian na siyasatin ang kahandaan ng mga paaralang maghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon para sa susunod na school year---sa pamamagitan man ng face-to-face classes o distance learning. # # #