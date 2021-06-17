TOLENTINO PANEL OKS RENTAL SUBSIDY FOR INFORMAL SETTLER FAMILIES (ISFs)

The Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement chaired by Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino has approved the proposed rental subsidy measures to aid informal settler families (ISFs) who are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate bill nos. 1843, 1767, 1227 filed by Senators Leila de Lima, Bong Revilla, Jr., Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go respectively; and House bill no. 8736 or the Rental Housing Subsidy Program Act as approved at the House of Representatives.

The measures aim to provide monthly housing subsidy to ISFs scheduled for relocation but were delayed because of calamities. The proposed monthly assistance will take effect until an ISF can transfer to a formal housing settlement or after a period of 5 years, whichever comes first.

Tolentino said that rental subsidy should go beyond the pandemic because paying rental and other monthly fees is a constant problem when it comes to housing, not just in Metro Manila but in provinces.

Tolentino underscored that institutionalizing the rental subsidy program will support short-term housing relief efforts and affordable housing programs for low-income families.

At present, the National Housing Authority (NHA) is providing a one-time rental subsidy for qualified ISFs living in Metro Manila that are set to transfer to a government housing project in the provinces of Rizal, Batangas, Bataan, and Laguna.

"Ito pong rental subsidy ay hindi lamang patungkol ngayon sa COVID pandemic kung hindi maging pagkatapos po nang pandemya, dahil yung problema natin sa pabahay ay hindi lamang po sa Metro Manila kung hindi maging sa mga ilang urban areas ng Pilipinas ay patuloy po" Tolentino said.

Ramon Paul Falcon, a social development staff of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), said the agency supports the passage of the rent subsidy measure, which is also consistent with the Philippine Development Plan.

The NHA, for its part, backed the provision of Senate Bill Nos. 1227 and 1767 that set the maximum subsidy to five years and recommended that rental assistance can be inserted under the project costing.

The committee will form a technical working group (TWG) to consolidate the measures.