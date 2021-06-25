Tribute to the late President Benigno S. Aquino III by Sen Pia Cayetano

Not many may know the instrumental role you played in the passage of the Reproductive Health bill.

You could have vetoed it due to the intense pressure from certain groups, but as the sponsor of the measure, I knew you would not.

On behalf of the women who lobbied for this law and all those who benefit from it, maraming salamat.

RH was just one of the battles we fought together regardless of party affiliation.

Thank you for your service to the nation. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.

Rest In Peace