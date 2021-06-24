STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER PRESIDENT BENIGNO "NOYNOY" AQUINO III

It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of former President Noynoy Aquino.

He was a dear friend and I loved him like a brother.

Like his parents, Ninoy and Cory, Noy dedicated his life to the ideals of democracy and the well-being of Filipinos, giving hope and moral courage when the country needed it most.

He made the six years of his presidency count.

He was a champion for clean and honest governance, which was key to sustaining the remarkable economic growth under his watch.

He was also well-respected as a statesman and fought enormous battles for our national sovereignty. His strong stand led to our historic win at The Hague in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of hope and justice for generations to come.

His remarkable focus on the hallmarks of democracy and public service are solid foundations that our leaders can build upon. To honor his legacy is to continue the fight against corruption and reaffirm our fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Noy was someone who tried to make the most and the best of everything that is good. I am very proud to call him my President.

I send my deepest condolences to the Aquino family during this difficult time. The world is mourning with you. Hindi kayo nag-iisa.