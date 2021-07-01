Press Release

July 1, 2021 Bong Go says national vaccination program on the right track; urges critics to stop politicizing vaccines and support rollout instead Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his confidence that the government's national vaccination program is on the right track as he urged critics to stop politicizing the vaccines and help with the rollout instead. In an interview during his visit to fire victims in Quezon City on Tuesday, June 29, Go said that everyone is welcome to help in expediting the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. "Lahat naman po ng gustong tumulong ay welcome. I can't speak on behalf of the President pero para sa akin po, lahat naman po ay welcome na tumulong," said Go. "Tulungan lang po tayo lalo na kung makaka-promote po ito at makaka-encourage ng pagpapabakuna. Kaysa naman po batikusin ang pagbabakuna, mas mabuti kung tulungan," he added, referring to initiatives of Vice President Leni Robredo to help in the vaccination drive. "Kita n'yo naman po umiba na 'yung ihip ng hangin. Noong unang panahon walang bakuna hinanap n'ya po, saan ang bakuna? Noong dumating 'yung bakuna sabi niya, bakit 'yan ang brand ng bakuna? Ngayon, nandidiyan na ang bakuna, sinasakyan na niya ang bakuna. Ang importante maengganyo po ang mga kababayan natin na magpabakuna," he added. He further encouraged critics and members of the opposition not to politicize the vaccines so the country will attain its goal of herd immunity within this year. "Wala naman pong pulitika dito. Ang target natin dito ay makamtam ang herd immunity ngayong taon na ito. Kailangan nating makamtan ang herd immunity basta po mag-cooperate ang bawat Pilipino," he said. Meanwhile, Go clarified that it was only a temporary delay when the city government of Taguig had to suspend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac until a Certificate of Analysis can be obtained. Go added that this is in compliance with the ethical and quality standards set by the Food and Drug Administration. "Sang-ayon naman tayo dito sa mga ethical standards sa current good manufacturing practice o GMP regulation ng FDA kung saan po kailangan ng dokumento. Importante po ang kaligtasan at siguradong safe po ito," he said. On Monday, Taguig City temporarily suspended its use of Sinovac jabs in its vaccination against COVID-19 pending submission of documents from the Department of Health. "We will resume as soon as we receive the proper documents from the Department of Health for the latest shipment of vaccines, which we already have in our cold storage facility," the Taguig LGU said in a statement. Go further explained that the FDA is only doing its job. He, however, appealed to the DOH and other concerned agencies to expedite the issuance of the requirements. "Trabaho po ng health officials 'yan na siguraduhing safe po ito." "Mas mabuti na pong sigurado tayo, maging segurista tayo bago natin iturok. Ang akin naman po, I am appealing to the DOH at iba pang agencies, bilisan po natin ang pagproseso sa mga requirements, mga papeles. Ayaw nating nakatunganga ang mga bakuna sa storage facilities dahil lang po sa matagal na paper works. Pinaghirapan po natin itong mga bakunang ito kaya i-deploy, iturok na agad," he added. Go, then, continued to urge and remind qualified Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and not fear the vaccines. "'Wag po kayong matakot sa bakuna, magtiwala po kayo sa bakuna. Paulit-ulit ko po itong ipinapakiusap sa mga kababayan natin, magtiwala po kayo sa bakuna. 'Wag ho kayong matakot sa bakuna. Magpabakuna na po kayo pag nandiyan na po sa harapan nyo magpalista na kayo dahil para po sa inyo yan," said Go. "Proteksyon nyo po yan, at kung mahal nyo po ang inyong pamilya, magpabakuna na kayo," he ended. When it comes to the total number of dosages administered, the Philippines has surpassed the 10 million threshold on Saturday, June 26. In June, the country reached its goal of 5 million vaccinations. As of June 28, 17,455,470 vaccines have been delivered to the country. "Alam n'yo, araw-araw naman po lahat ng ito ay based on good science. Ang Covid-19 po ay bago at hindi natin alam ano naman po ang bagong isyu na darating. So far, so good po. We are on the right track. Nasa tama tayo," Go emphasized, adding that by July, the government expects to reach a total of 30 million doses received. "Sana po ay tuluy-tuloy na at bawat buwan po ay daragdagan po ang supply including the support of the private sector, mayro'n po silang binili rin pong sarili nilang mga bakuna... kaya tuluy-tuloy po ang pagbabakuna," Go said. The Senator also shared that President Duterte instructed concerned officials to ensure that critical areas are given sufficient supply of vaccines. "Ako naman po bilang Senate Committee on Health Chair, marami pong nananawagan sa akin. Sabi ko, i-deploy kaagad 'yung mga bakuna. Huwag n'yo na pong patagalin at dapat po'y walang masayang ni isang bakuna," he said. Meanwhile, Go also appealed to the public to show compassion to health workers and vaccine volunteers given the burden they carry in helping the country overcome the pandemic. He assured that while lapses will not be tolerated, authorities remain focused on correcting issues and addressing concerns to further improve the vaccine rollout. "Sa totoo lang po, hindi naman po perpekto ang lahat. Tao lang po tayo na nagkakamali. Importante po hindi sinasadya, puwede naman po itong imbestigahan. Pero kung hindi naman po sinasadya, tao lang po ang ating mga healthcare workers, napapagod din po sila at nagkakamali," Go explained. "Huwag na lang po natin siyang sobrang sisihin kung hindi naman po niya sinasadya. Tulungan na lang po nating makorek po ito at hindi na po mangyari pang muli," he said, referring to an incident that went viral recently where a vaccine shot was not inoculated properly but was corrected immediately.