GORDON: PHILIPPINE RED CROSS VACCINES NOT FOR SALE

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) launched the Bakuna Bus and discussed PRC's report about the vaccination efforts to fight COVID-19 during the press conference held at the National Headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon announced that PRC will not stop vaccinating people. Chairman Gordon also strongly reiterates that PRC vaccines are not for sale.

"We are not in the business of selling and making profit. We are not here for business. We are here to save lives," Chairman Gordon said. "The government included the PRC to procure Moderna vaccines, without any hesitation we bought what is available to ramp up our vaccination. We just need to recover our costs to continue our operations," Gordon added.

PRC vowed to continue its efforts in fighting COVID-19 through regular testing, isolation of the affected ones, and vaccinating the unvaccinated, especially the most vulnerable.

Chairman Gordon personally asked the government for vaccines to roll out as soon as possible, "There is no time for waiting, we need to vaccinate our people immediately. PRC is ready to test, isolate, treat, and vaccinate our fellow Filipinos," he added.