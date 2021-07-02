Press Release

July 2, 2021 De Lima to Duterte: Running for VP won't help you escape accountability for crimes vs humanity Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has reminded Mr. Duterte that running for the vice presidency in the 2022 elections would not help him escape the trial and judgment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the thousands of killings under his regime's murderous war on drugs. De Lima, a staunch social justice and human rights champion, made the statement after Duterte said in a press conference that the public should consider him a candidate for the vice presidency at this time to supposedly "maintain equilibrium." "He thinks he can escape the ICC and accountability for his crimes against humanity by becoming a VP this time," De Lima said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1086. "Fat chance. The ICC does not recognize either immunity or impeachability in going after criminals. Its jurisdiction is comprehensive in that way. So if impeachability does not protect Duterte from the ICC, why still bother to even become VP? He is still going to be arrested and dragged in chains to The Hague anyway," she added. It may be recalled that then outgoing ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced last June 14 that she has sought permission for a full-blown investigation to follow her office's preliminary examination into the allegations against Duterte and others involved in the current administration's drug war, committed from July 1, 2016 to March 16, 2019, or prior to Duterte's withdrawal of the country from the Rome Statute. The lady Senator from Bicol further stressed that Duterte thinks becoming Vice President means having another free pass at making fun of public office, while not accomplishing anything substantial at all. "The only reason why the Filipino people will vote Duterte for Vice President in 2022 is for his entertainment value. Filipinos are very fond of comedians," De Lima said. "They think politics is a cheap kind of entertainment, the same sort provided by Duterte, not knowing it is at their expense. They forget we pay the salaries and perks of office of these incompetent clowns with our taxes. So, another six years of Duterte the clown this time as VP will be another expensive six-year franchise we have to pay for in case Duterte, God forbid, does indeed become VP," she added.