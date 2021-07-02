Dispatch from Crame No. 1087:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on Duterte's plan to run for VP

Mr. President, the VP is an accountable public servant, who cannot hide behind the immunity from suit, and whose main purpose for existing is to be an able leader when the President is not.

Also, the best kind of VP is one who makes the most out of the modest power and authority she has, para sa kapakanan ng mga Pilipino. With you, it's the opposite. So much power, yet so little to show for sa pagprotekta ng interes ng mga Pilipino.

Let's be real, 0/4 ang compatibility rating ninyo ng VP post. So bago ang lahat, ilabas mo muna ang SALN at health records mo. Isubmit mo na sa ICC ang EJK/War on Drugs records ng administrasyon mo, at higit sa lahat, ilabas mo ang pondo ng Bayanihan 2.