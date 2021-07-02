Press Release

July 2, 2021 Bong Go calls on Filipinos to help identify, prosecute, and hold accountable corrupt officials; hopeful that issues in PDP-Laban can be resolved Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged Filipinos to help the government identify, prosecute, and hold accountable unscrupulous public officials by reporting any anomalous activity they see to concerned government agencies. This comes after fellow Senator Manny Pacquiao claimed that corruption worsened during the Duterte Administration. "Kung meron po kayong nalalaman na mga corrupt na opisyal, isumbong nyo po sa PACC (Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission), isumbong nyo po kay Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Ako naman po, bilang Senador, kaisa po tayo d'yan para labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," said Go during his visit to fire victims in San Rafael Village, Navotas City on Thursday, July 1. "Isa po yan sa ipinangako ni Pangulong Duterte, nung unang araw ng kanyang termino, labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, labanan ang iligal na droga, labanan ang kriminalidad. Itong korapsyon, halos linggu-linggo may pinapangalanan si Pangulo. Halos linggu-linggo, meron siyang dini-dismiss. Halos linggu-linggo, meron pong mga suspindido," he added. Go said that the President's office and his are always open to listen to reports of corruption committed under the current government in line with efforts to put an end to such acts. While it would take time to totally eradicate corruption, the Senator added that he and Duterte will not tolerate it, regardless of who the perpetrators are. "Bukas po ang aming tanggapan. Kapag merong nababalitaan, sinisibak po 'yan ni Pangulong Duterte at hindi po tayo titigil. Ako po ay naniniwala kay Pangulong Duterte na seryoso po siya na labanan ang korapsyon. Seryoso po tayo na labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," assured Go. "Kahit na tumulong ka nung kampanya, kahit na kaibigan ka namin ni Pangulong Duterte, kapag pumasok ka sa korapsyon, sibak ka. Wala pong sinasanto si Pangulong Duterte," he added. While he takes a hardline approach to corruption, Go said that fairness and due process should also be extended to hard-working agencies and honest government officials. "In fairness naman sa mga taong nagtatrabaho, in fairness naman po sa mga opisinang gustong magtrabaho at makapagserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng kanilang karapatan na... alam mo maraming Pilipino po ang gustong magserbisyo ng buong katapatan at buong pagmamahal," said Go. Go, then, challenged the accusers to provide names so concerned agencies can investigate and go after them. "Tukuyin n'yo po. Seryoso po itong kampanya laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno. Labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno. Iisa po tayo dyan. Magkaisa po tayo labanan ang korapsyon," the Senator said. Meanwhile, Go remains hopeful that the issues within ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN) can be resolved. "Ako naman po, kung maaari ay magkasundo, magkaayos po sa partido. Magkasama rin kami, pareho kaming mga taga-Mindanao, medyo matagal na rin ang aming pinagsamahan, kasama sa pagseserbisyo sa aming kapwa Pilipino," said Go. Go added that he has high respects for Senator Pacquiao. "Nag-usap na po kami noon pa. Wala pa itong political issue, magkasama po kami ni Senator Pacquiao and we respect each other po. Nire-respeto namin ang karapatan ng isa't isa at pareho po kaming miyembro ng PDP-Laban. Pareho po kaming senador." With Duterte's term coming to an end next year, Go said that it is usual for political dynamics to change. He added that he respects the right of his party-mates, but said that he would have wanted for PDP-Laban to remain intact. "Alam n'yo ganun naman po ang pulitika. Kapag umpisa ng presidente, siya po ang pangulo, party leader, marami pong sasama being the party in power. So, hindi naman po maiwasan kapag palabas na ang pangulo, ang iba't ibang miyembro po ay may kanya-kanya pong plano," explained Go. "Para sa akin, being a member also and officer of PDP ay nirerespeto ko po ang karapatan ng bawat isa. Ako lang po ay nasasayangan. Nanalo po kami bilang miyembro ng PDP, sana po ay maging intact po ito. Tuluy-tuloy pong maging intact at maging solid pa rin po going to the next year's election," he ended.