July 2, 2021 Lacson Poses 2 Critical Questions for Serious Job of Leading 110M Filipinos

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/07/02/lacson-poses-2-critical-questions-for-serious-job-of-leading-110m-filipinos/ Paano manalo? At paano kung manalo? Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson on Friday posed these two critical questions to those wanting to lead at least 110 million Filipinos in 2022. Lacson also stressed the seriousness of the problems facing the country, with the situation at Taal Volcano adding to the list. "On the one hand, you have to make sure you are in the conversation and be in a position to win in the first place. But more importantly, you have to get a firm grasp of the problems besetting the country because what if you win, and you're unprepared to face the problems? These are two equally important questions you have to ask yourself," Lacson said in an interview on DZRH radio. He said this is why he and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III continue to consult with experts on various issues affecting the country, before deciding to run in 2022. In a separate interview on TeleRadyo, Lacson reiterated the task of leading 110 million Filipinos is a serious matter, saying he does not find funny the "joke" President Rodrigo Duterte made about putting a cap on the volcano's crater after its eruption prompted evacuation preparations in nearby areas. "It is no time to crack jokes, especially at a time evacuation preparations are ongoing in nearby areas like Batangas and Cavite. The situation is no joke for residents especially those who had to evacuate last year. For a leader of a country to make fun of a deadly crater, it's not funny at all," he said. "Just to make light of the situation there, that is not proper especially since lives are at stake," he added. Before the Taal situation, Lacson cited serious problems facing the country such as a growing national debt, the bad economy, illegal drugs, and corruption, among others.