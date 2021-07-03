Press Release

July 3, 2021 Gatchalian on Nat'l Disaster Resilience Month: strengthen delivery of education during emergencies Amidst the nationwide observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month this July, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to strengthen the basic education sector's capacity to deliver education in emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. "Pinagdaraanan natin ngayon ang pinakamalaking sakuna na nararanasan sa buong mundo. Sa pagtataguyod natin ng new o better normal sa edukasyon, nais nating tiyakin na ang ating sistema ng edukasyon ay mas matatag sa gitna ng mga krisis upang matiyak ang kapakanan ng bawat mag-aaral," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Gatchalian pointed out how the ill effects of the coronavirus disease reiterated the need for a more resilient and flexible education system, especially in the event of prolonged school closures. More than 26.5 million learners in the basic education sector had to shift to remote learning following the shutdown of schools in March 2020. In improving the delivery of education in times of emergencies, Gatchalian cited the important role of local governments, especially the local school boards. One of the provisions in Senate Bill No. 1579 or the 21st Century School Boards Act, which Gatchalian proposed, is to increase the functions of the local school board to include the introduction of timely, organized, and localized interventions for continued learning delivery in times of calamities and emergencies. The 21st Century School Boards Act also proposes the expanded use of the Special Education Fund (SEF) to include, among others, the formulation and implementation of locally-oriented non-formal and distance education classes and training programs. Gatchalian's Senate Bill No.1565 or the "Education in the Better Normal Act" promotes the use of a hybrid learning system that utilizes alternative learning modalities such as homeschooling, online learning, radio and television-based instruction, and printed modules. The proposed measure also mandates that in health-related emergencies, safe school reopening plans should identify basic interventions such as cleaning and disinfection of schools, the provision of public health supplies, preventive public health programs, teacher training on disease prevention and management, among others. The bill also seeks to make mental health services, life skill classes, and psychosocial first aid available to learners. For learners with disabilities and other marginalized learners, accessible and responsive services should be provided. # # # Gatchalian: paghahatid ng edukasyon sa gitna ng sakuna dapat paigtingin Sa gitna ng paggunita ng National Disaster Resilience Month ngayong buwan ng Hulyo, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian na dapat patatagin ng basic education sector ang kakayahan nitong maghatid ng edukasyon sa gitna ng mga sakuna at anumang emergency situation katulad ng pandemya ng COVID-19. "Pinagdaraanan natin ngayon ang pinakamalaking sakuna na nararanasan sa buong mundo. Sa pagtataguyod natin ng new o better normal sa edukasyon, nais nating tiyakin na ang ating sistema ng edukasyon ay mas matatag sa gitna ng mga krisis upang matiyak ang kapakanan ng bawat mag-aaral," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na dahil sa naging pinsala ng COVID-19, lalong nakita ang pangangailang patatagin at gawing mas flexible ang sistema ng edukasyon, lalo na tuwing kinakailangang magsara ng mga paaralan. Mahigit dalawampu't anim at kalahating (26.5) milyong mga mag-aaral sa basic education ang kinailangang sumailalim sa distance learning nang mahinto ang face-to-face learning noong Marso 2020. Sa pagpapaigting sa edukasyon sa gitna ng mga sakuna, mahalaga para kay Gatchalian ang papel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan, lalo na ang mga local school boards. Isa sa mga probisyon sa Senate Bill No. 1579 o ang 21st Century School Boards ang mas pinalawig na papel ng mga local school boards. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magiging papel na rin ng local school board ang paghahatid ng napapanahon, organisado, at localized na mga intervention para sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa panahon ng kalamidad at mga sakuna. Isinusulong din ng 21st Century School Boards Act ang mas pinalawig na paggamit ng Special Education Fund (SEF) upang magamit sa mga 'di pormal at distance education classes, pati na rin sa mga training programs. Isinulong din sa Senate Bill No. 1565 o ang Education in the Better Normal Act ang hybrid learning system na gumagamit ng iba't ibang paraan ng pagtuturo: homeschooling, online learning, pagtuturo sa radyo at telebisyon, at mga printed modules. Sa panahon ng mga krisis pang-kalusugan, dapat tukuyin sa mga plano ng pagbabalik-eskwela ang mga hakbang tulad ng paglilinis at disinfection ng mga paaralan, ang pagkakaroon ng public health supplies, preventive public health programs, at teacher training sa disease prevention and management, at iba pa. Sa ilalim din ng panukalang batas, ang mga mental health services, life skill classes, at psychosocial first aid ay ihahatid sa mga mag-aaral. Para naman sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan at nangangailangan, isinusulong naman ang pagkakaroon ng abot-kaya at angkop na mga serbisyo. # # #