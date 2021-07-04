Dispatch from Crame No. 1089:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima to Sen. Bong Go: Let Filipinos judge Duterte after he delivers evidence to ICC

Sen. Bong Go was recently quoted as saying that it should be the Filipino people who should judge the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte after he delivers his final SONA on July 26.

Mas bibilib sana ako sa pananalig ni Sen. Bong Go sa "legacy" ni Duterte kung sinabi n'yang we should let the Filipino people decide after he delivers evidence to the ICC.

As if hindi natin alam na walang laman ang mga SONA ng Presidenteng ito kundi puro propaganda, panloloko (oh, sorry, "pagbibiro" lang raw pala) at pagmumura. A grand waste of time.