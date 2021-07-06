Press Release

July 6, 2021 On Long Lines and Other Issues Affecting the Implementation of the National ID Law

If the national government is really serious to implement the National ID system and capture as many registrants and serve the purpose of better delivery of social services to our people - including more efficient revenue collection, effective anti-corruption and anti-criminality efforts and the like - they better resolve some pestering issues quickly and surely. While the National ID law has finally taken off the ground, it has been slowed by several issues - from the controversies that attended the awarding of contracts in outsourcing supply and services, to the crashing of the PSA website due to the unanticipated surge of applicants, and now the long hours of waiting just to register and God knows what else. The key to the effective implementation of the National ID System or PhilSys Act is our ability to 'capture the universe' and encourage as many Filipinos to sign up and register. That much I used as one of my arguments while sponsoring and defending the measure on the Senate floor three to four years ago. Finally, it was enacted into law in 2018. It has already taken a long time since its passage and the implementation of the said law is now taking off the ground. If the issues are left unaddressed, it will be another missed opportunity to uplift the lives of our people in more ways than one.