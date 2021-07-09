Press Release

July 9, 2021 Gatchalian: Creation of EVOSS Task Group seals elimination of red tape for new power projects With no less than President Duterte himself giving marching orders to concerned government agencies to ensure the full implementation of the streamlined permitting process provided under the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Act, Senator Win Gatchalian said this shows the continuing commitment of the country's Chief Executive to fight red tape. The principal author of the law in the Senate thanked the President for recognizing that EVOSS is an important measure to fight red tape in the energy sector to spur the construction of new power plants. The signing of Executive Order No. 143, which paved for the creation of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop Task Group (ETG), will continue the work of the steering committee in terms of reducing the number of processes that investors will have to go through before putting up a plant. The term of the EVOSS steering committee expired last March. Industry players have said that the recent rotational power outages in Luzon could have been avoided if only there were more power plants available to compensate for the unplanned and forced outages. It can be recalled that the President issued a directive to officials of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to ensure that no power outages will happen again. "Red tape is the problem. Ask any potential investor in the electric power industry. The law was meticulously crafted to reduce the number of processes and reduce the number of days in putting up new energy projects," Gatchalian said. "Wala nang dahilan para manatiling nakabinbin ang mga aplikasyon para sa mga bagong proyekto lalo na sa kasalukuyang panahon na kailangang kailangan natin ang partisipasyon ng mga gustong mamuhunan at masiguro ang suplay sa sektor ng enerhiya," the senator added. "I'm hoping that this time, the ETG will put a concrete timetable for the full implementation of the law and operate the soonest possible time. Fighting red tape will provide a new and competitive environment for investors and address the country's problem on energy supply," he concluded. # # # Pagbuo ng EVOSS Task Group susi sa sapat na suplay ng kuryente sa bansa - Gatchalian Matapos lagdaan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) No. 143 na nagtatatag sa Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop Task Group (ETG) upang paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop Act o EVOSS, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na patunay lamang ito ng pagiging sinsero ng punong ehekutibo na wakasan ang red tape sa kanyang administrasyon. Ang ETG ay magpapatuloy sa naiwang tungkulin ng steering committee na may layong paikliin ang proseso ng aplikasyon ng mga namumuhunan sa proyektong may kinalaman sa enerhiya. Napaso na kasi ang termino ng steering committee noong Marso ng taon. Pinasalamatan ng senador ang Pangulo sa pagpapahalaga sa EVOSS upang labanan ang red tape sa sektor ng enerhiya na nagiging balakid sa pag-usbong ng mga bagong power plants. Si Gatchalian ang punong may-akda sa Senado ng EVOSS. Ayon sa mga eksperto, naiwasan sana ang serye ng rotational brownouts na naranasan sa Luzon kamakailan lamang kung mayroon sapat na bilang ng mga power plants na handang sumalo sa mga nagbagsakang mga planta, dahilan kung bakit nagka-yellow at red alert. Matatandaang nagbigay ng direktiba ang Pangulo sa mga opisyal ng Department of Energy (DOE) at National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) na siguruhin na hindi na mauulit ang mga power outages. "Red tape ang problema. Kahit sinong negosyante nagbabalak mamuhunan sa electric power industry ang tanungin natin, ito ang ituturong balakid. Kaya nagkaroon ng ganitong batas na masusing pinag-aralan namin ay para masiguro na magiging mas maiksi ang pagpoproseso ng mga dokumento at mapapabilis ang pagpapatayo ng mga bagong energy projects," ayon sa chairman ng Energy Committee sa senado. "Wala nang dahilan para manatiling nakabinbin ang mga aplikasyon para sa mga bagong proyekto lalo na sa kasalukuyang panahon na kailangang kailangan natin ang partisipasyon ng mga gustong mamuhunan at masiguro ang suplay sa sektor ng enerhiya," dagdag pa ni Gatchalian. "Sa pagkakataong ito, umaasa ako na maisasagawa na ng ETG ang mga kinakailangang alituntunin upang mapaigting pa ang pagpapatupad ng batas sa lalong madaling panahon. Kung mawawakasan na ang red tape, masisiguro natin na mabibigyan na ng solusyon ang isyu sa suplay ng kuryente sa bansa dahil magiging mas competitive na ang industriya," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian. # # #