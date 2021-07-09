Press Release

July 9, 2021 On President Duterte's 'Seriousness' to run for VP More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/07/09/on-president-dutertes-seriousness-to-run-for-vice-president/ The decision still lies with the people, particularly the electorate who will choose the next leaders of this country. It can be simplified in a choice between 'more of the same' or change. We should simply ask ourselves these questions: * Have President Duterte and Sen. Bong Go made the lives of Filipinos better, or things need to be changed or reformed?

* Are Filipinos treated with more respect by the international community or not?

* Is there less corruption now, or is their government more corrupt?

* Are we safer in our homes and in the streets?

* Is poverty up or down? If the choice is change, we can simply reject the status quo. If we are happy with what we have become for the last five years, then continuity should be a better option.