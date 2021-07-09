Villar gives help to Taal Volcano eruption victims

To help ease the burden of people affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, Senator Cynthia A. Villar has extended immediate assistance to them.

The senator distributed relief packs to the victims of the volcano disaster in the towns of Laurel and Agoncillo in Batangas.

The senator gave food packs plus boxes of alcohol in Laurel and Agoncillo.

"By giving food packs to the victim, we are helping our government feed our people, especially the families who were displaced due to the volcanic activity," said Villar.

"We also gave them alcohol as a way to protect themselves as we are facing a global health crisis," added Villar.

During this time, the senator cited the need for the so-called "Bayanihan spirit" among Filipinos.

"Let us join forces and extend a helping hand to alleviate the plight of the people who were victims of the volcanic eruption."

Last Wednesday, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a short-lived" phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano.

###

Villar, nagbigay ng tulong sa Taal Volcano eruption victims

PARA mabawasan ang pasanin ng mga taong naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano, agarang nagbigay ng tulong sa mga ito si Senator Cynthia A. Villar.

Namahagi ang senador ng relief packs sa mga biktima ng volcano disaster sa bayan ng Laurel at Agoncillo sa Batangas.

Nagbigay ang senador ng food packs at ilang kahon ng alcohol sa Laurel at Agoncillo.

"Sa pagbibigay ng food packs sa mga biktima, nakatutulong tayo sa pamahalaan na pakainin ang ating mga kababayan partikular yaong nailikas na pamilya dahil sa volcanic activity." ayon kay Villar.

"We also gave them alcohol as a way to protect themselves as we are facing a global health crisis," dagdag pa niya.

Sa ganitong panahon, iginiit ng senador na kailangan ng mga Pilipino na pairalin ang tinatawag na "Bayanihan spirit."

"Let us join forces and extend a helping hand to alleviate the plight of the people who were victims of the volcanic eruption."

Noong nakaraang Miyerkules, ipinahayag ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) na nagkaroon ng maikling "phreatomagmatic eruption" sa main crater of Taal Volcano.

###