July 12, 2021 On the Comelec's Regulation of Political Ads in Social Media More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/07/12/on-the-comelecs-regulation-of-political-ads-in-social-media/ The regulation of political ads in social media on those who officially become candidates upon filing of the Certificate of Candidacy is fair to everybody, especially those who have less campaign funds to use for campaign ads. Definitely, it is a welcome development since it won't put the administration candidates at an advantage, as they are always presumed to have more than enough resources at their disposal.