Press Release

July 13, 2021 HONTIVEROS URGES ERC: SUSPEND MERALCO RATE HIKE AMID ROTATIONAL BLACKOUTS PROBE Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to suspend an increase in power rates while the investigation on rotational blackouts is still ongoing, saying that this particular rate adjustment is 'inconsiderate' of the consumers. "Hangga't walang napapanagot sa nangyaring rotational blackouts, hindi dapat na magdagdag-singil pa sa kuryente. Unfair naman ito sa konsyumer na magpapasan na naman sa kapabayaan nila. Hindi ito dapat hinahayaan ng ERC bilang regulator," Hontiveros said. The Senator is asking for the suspension of the Automatic Generation Rate Adjustment (AGRA) rules while pending investigations are being conducted by the Senate on the causes which triggered the recent rotational blackouts. Under these controversial AGRA guidelines, the DUs are allowed to automatically adjust (without petitions and public hearings) their generation and systems loss rates on a monthly basis, subject to consequent confirmation by the ERC. The regulator shall then determine any under or over recoveries in the DUs implementation of the AGRA and issue appropriate orders for the collection or refund of such under or over recoveries. Hontiveros also stated that the ERC should impose sanctions or penalties that will provide relief to households such as refund or temporary suspension of rate increase for distribution and transmission charges instead of allowing 'absurd' rate adjustments that continue to burden the consumers. "ERC should be proactive in enforcing penalties. Para rin may nadadala. Nakasanayan na kasi na maniningil muna bago irerefund na lang. Bakit hindi natin baguhin ang practice na ito? Hangga't wala pang nasesettle, wala munang dagdag-singil," she said. She made the call after Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), on fourth straight month, increased its rate by P0.2353 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to P8.9071 per kWh in July. This is equivalent to P47.06 for residential customers consuming 200 kWh. The distribution utility has yet again, attributed the power hike to the 'persistently' high charges at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), supply restriction at the Malampaya gas field and forced plant outages. Last month, Hontiveros also called on the power regulator to investigate whether Meralco's rate increase was acceptable, as the Department of Energy claimed that there was enough supply of electricity when the grid was placed on yellow to red alert status first week of June. "Malaking halaga na para sa kanila ang matitipid kung hindi magtataas ng singil sa kuryente. Nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng pandemya, kaya't importante na ang ordinaryong Pilipino muna ang ikonsidera kaysa ano pa mang kita," Hontiveros concluded. #### HONTIVEROS SA ERC: SUSPENDIHIN ANG TAAS-SINGIL NG MERALCO HABANG PATULOY ANG IMBESTIGASYON SA ROTATIONAL BLACKOUT Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ngayong Martes ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na suspindihin ang pagtaas sa singil sa kuryente habang nagpapatuloy pa rin ang imbestigasyon sa rotational blackout. Aniya, ang partikular na rate adjustment ay 'walang konsiderasyon' sa kapakanan ng konsyumer. "Hangga't walang napapanagot sa nangyaring rotational blackouts, hindi dapat na magdagdag-singil pa sa kuryente. Unfair naman ito sa konsyumer na magpapasan na naman sa kapabayaan nila. Hindi ito dapat hinahayaan ng ERC bilang regulator," sambit ni Hontiveros. Hinihiling ng Senador ang suspensyon ng panuntunan ng Automatic Generation Rate Adjustment (AGRA) habang nakabinbin ang pagsisiyasat na isinasagawa ng Senado sa mga sanhi ng naranasang blackout sa Metro Manila at ilan pang mga lugar. Sa ilalim ng kontrobersyal na mga alituntuning ng AGRA, pinapayagan ang mga Distribution Utility (DU) na awtomatikong i-adjust (nang walang mga petisyon at public hearing) ang kanilang generation at systems loss rates kada buwan, subject sa kumpirmasyon ng ERC. Tutukuyin ng regulator ang anumang kulang o sobrang singil ng DUs at saka pa lamang maglalabas ng kautusan para sa pagkolekta o refund. Ayon kay Hontiveros, ang ERC ay dapat magpataw ng parusa na magbibigay ng relief sa household tulad ng refund o pansamantalang suspensyon ng pagtaas ng rate para sa distribution at transmission charges sa halip na payagan ang mga rate adjustments na patuloy na nagpapabigat sa mga mamimili. "ERC should be proactive in enforcing penalties. Para rin may nadadala. Nakasanayan na kasi na maniningil muna bago irerefund na lang. Bakit hindi natin baguhin ang practice na ito? Hangga't wala pang nasesettle, wala munang dagdag-singil," aniya. Ang panawagang ito ay bunsod ng anunsyo ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) na muling magtataas ng rate sa ikaapat na sunod na buwan. Madadagdagan ng P0.2353 bawat kilowatt-hour (kWh) hanggang P8.9071 bawat kWh ngayong Hulyo. Ito ay katumbas ng P47.06 para sa mga kustomer sa tirahan na kumonsumo ng 200 kWh. Ang itinuturong dahilan ng Meralco ay ang patuloy na mataas na charge sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), manipis na suplay sa Malampaya gas field at sapilitang pagtigil ng operasyon ng mga planta. Noong nakaraang buwan, nanawagan din si Hontiveros sa power regulator na siyasatin kung katanggap-tanggap at may basehan ang pagtaas ng singil ng Meralco, dahil ayon mismo sa Department of Energy,mayroong sapat na supply ng kuryente nang sumailalim sa yellow hanggang red alert status ang grid. "Malaking halaga na para sa kanila ang matitipid kung hindi magtataas ng singil sa kuryente. Nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng pandemya, kaya't importante na ang ordinaryong Pilipino muna ang ikonsidera kaysa ano pa mang kita," pagtatapos ng Senadora. #####