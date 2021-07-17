Press Release

July 17, 2021 Bong Go lauds Build Build Build program ushering Phl's golden age of infrastructure; attends opening of Central Luzon Link Expressway with PRRD Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reassured Filipinos of continuing government programs and projects geared towards providing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos as he attended the opening of the first 18-kilometer section of the Central Luzon Link Expressway project with President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, July 15 in Tarlac City. "Sa ating Build Build Build program, unti unti na nating maisasakatuparan ang pangako ng Pangulo na bigyan ng mas komportableng buhay ang mga Pilipino. 'Di na kailangan mahirapan pa ang mga kababayan natin lalo na sa Central Luzon dahil mas magiging mabilis at maayos na ang kanilang biyahe," said Go. "Dahil sa mga proyektong ito ng gobyerno, ramdam talaga ng ating mga kababayan ang ginhawa na dala ng mga bagong imprastrakturang ito," he added. The newly opened highway is intended to reduce the usual journey time between Cabanatuan City and Tarlac City from 70 minutes to just 20 minutes once it is fully operational. It will also be toll-free. The project, which is part of the government's "Build, Build, Build" Program is anticipated to serve as an east-west link for Central Luzon's expressway network, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow from Metro Manila to the provinces via the North Luzon Expressway, TPLEx, and SCTEx. The Duterte Administration's ambitious infrastructure development plan is made up of hundreds of projects that will be implemented throughout the country. The program's objectives are to relieve poverty, strengthen the economy, and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. From July 2016 to December 2020, the Department of Public Works and Highways completed the building, renovation, and improvement of 26,494 kilometers of roads; 10,376 flood control structures; and 5,555 bridges, reducing travel time and ensuring motorist safety. The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, the San Fernando By-pass Road, the Bulacan Pulilan-Baliuag Diversion Road, the Sorsogon City Coastal By-Pass Road, the TPLEX-Luzon Spine Expressway Network, and the Urdaneta City By-pass Road are among the recently finished and ongoing large projects. Meanwhile, on June 12 this year, the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Roads, which connect Taguig, Makati, and Pasig cities, were opened to the public. The renovation has improved traffic flow in the Guadalupe portion of EDSA. As of June 29, the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge was 70% complete, with the DPWH estimating that 30,000 cars would benefit from the facility. By the end of the year, the project will be done. The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, which connects Mandaluyong and Makati, is expected to open to the public this month. Meanwhile, Go assured the public that he will continue to support infrastructure projects that will benefit various regions towards achieving equitable distribution of economic opportunities nationwide. "Bilang inyong Senador, asahan niyo po lagi kong isusulong ang mga proyekto, panukala at adhikain na makakatulong sa bawat Pilipino," Go said previously during the inauguration of the Calbayog Airport in Samar on May 5. Go has been vocal in his support for the government's infrastructure projects. Earlier, he expressed his support for the construction of the New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan. Go said that the construction of these new airports will bring in jobs and economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will provide livelihood to Filipinos, especially those who were left jobless due to the pandemic. As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has strongly supported the funding of numerous infrastructure projects nationwide. "Walang humpay ang ating paglilingkod. Pinag-aaralan natin ang lahat ng posibleng paraan na maaaring makapagpabilis sa daloy ng serbisyo at makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Para naman sa amin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, basta kapakanan ng mga Pilipino, ipaglalaban namin 'yan hanggang sa huli," Go said.