Press Release

July 18, 2021 Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations filed Committee Report No. 274 On July 6, 2021, Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations filed Committee Report No. 274 which urges the Philippine Government to support the proposal before the WTO for a waiver of the intellectual property rights over COVID-19 vaccines (the so-called "TRIPS Waiver"). Senator Pimentel believes that such a waiver would help ramp up global production of the much needed vaccines. The proposed suspension of patents over COVID-19 vaccines will only be temporary and its necessity will be reviewed periodically. There are many countries in the world which can produce COVID-19 vaccines but permission from the patent holders is needed. "COVID-19 is a global problem that requires a global solution. That is why the global production of vaccines needs to be ramped up. And one measure that has been proposed in the World Trade Organization (WTO) is the temporary suspension of patents under the so-called TRIPS Waiver. This will enable expedited and free collaboration in development, production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and would allow governments to collectively address this current global health crisis. We have a responsibility that extends beyond our borders. Support for the TRIPS Waiver is not just an important expression of that Bayanihan Spirit at the global level but could also lead to future partnerships that would help rebuild and strengthen the Philippines' capacity to manufacture vaccines in the future," Pimentel noted. The Senate Resolution was filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros and is supported by Trade Justice Pilipinas and various civil society organizations.