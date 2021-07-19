Press Release

July 19, 2021 Villanueva: Woes of foodpanda riders highlight need to institute protections for freelance workers The plight of riders of a food delivery service is a "labor dispute waiting to happen" that could be put to an end when rights of freelance workers are recognized under the law, according to Senator Joel Villanueva. Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, called on his colleagues to support the Freelancer Protection Act which he endorsed for plenary deliberations in September last year. With the COVID-19 pandemic altering the business landscape and displacing millions of workers, some have turned to freelancing to make ends meet and provide for their families, explained the lawmaker. "Ito pong problema ng mga rider ng food delivery service apps ay isang patunay sa matinding pangangailangan natin para sa itaguyod ang Freelancers Protection bill. Abonado na po sila madalas, at minsan nabibiktima pa ng mga fake booking. Kaunting minutong aberya lang sa daan, katakut-takot na insulto at pambabastos ang tinatanggap nila mula sa mga nag-order. Kailangan pong may malinaw na proteksyon ang ating mga freelance workers," Villanueva said in a statement. "In its current form, the Labor Code does not recognize the existence of freelance workers." "Dapat po responsive ang ating mga batas sa mga pagbabago sa mga industriya at trabaho. If there are indeed 1.5 million freelancers, and if we factor in their families, this means there are more than six million Filipinos affected by our action or inaction on this matter, that's why I'm appealing to our colleagues to see the urgency of this bill," Villanueva continued. "We will continue to pursue the Freelance Workers Protection Bill because it levels the playing field for both workers and employers. The rights of workers under freelancing arrangements are more pronounced in the bill, while allowing employers to resort to freelancing in the meantime while they are trying to get their businesses back in the black," the lawmaker added. The senator said he would bring this again to the attention of the Department of Labor and Employment which earlier committed to look into the matter during the budget deliberations last year. At that time, foodpanda riders staged a protest at the DOLE office to complain about the unclear payment structure. In September last year, Villanueva endorsed for plenary deliberations the Freelance Workers Protection bill or Senate Bill No. 1810 which seeks to define and recognize workers under freelance arrangement. In 2018, the Global Freelance Insights Report by Paypal pegged the number of freelance workers in the country to be around 1.5 million, the lawmaker cited. The bill requires the hiring party and the freelance worker to enter into a written contract or "a document, whether electronic file or printed copy, reflecting the mutual consent of the parties to be bound by the terms and conditions of their freelance work engagement and the consideration for the services rendered by the freelancer." The measure also institutes rights of freelance workers, including their rights to redress of grievances, including alternative dispute resolution processes, Villanueva said. Likewise, DOLE is mandated to conduct seminars on the legal recourse available to freelance workers in case of disputes. Villanueva: Aksyon sa pagtataguyod ng karapatan ng freelance workers, solusyon sa gipit na foodpanda riders Tila isang "nagbabadyang labor dispute" ang sitwasyon ng mga rider ng food delivery service app, na kayang wakasan kapag kinikilala na sa mata ng batas ang mga karapatan ng freelance workers, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. Hinimok ni Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee, ang kanyang mga kasamahan sa Senado na suportahan ang Freelance Workers Protection Act, na hinain ng mambabatas sa plenaryo noong Setyembre ng nakalipas na taon. Maraming mga nawalan ng trabaho ang sumabak sa freelancing sa kasagsagan ng pandemya upang kumita at bumuhay ng kanilang pamilya, aniya. "Ito pong problema ng mga rider ng food delivery service apps ay isang patunay sa matinding pangangailangan natin para sa itaguyod ang Freelancers Protection bill. Abonado na po sila madalas, at minsan nabibiktima pa ng mga fake booking. Kaunting minutong aberya lang sa daan, katakut-takot na insulto at pambabastos ang tinatanggap nila mula sa mga nag-order. Kailangan pong may malinaw na proteksyon ang ating mga freelance workers," ayon kay Villanueva. "Hindi po kinikilala ng Labor Code sa kasalukuyan ang mga freelance workers." "Dapat po responsive ang ating mga batas sa mga pagbabago sa mga industriya at trabaho. Kung mayroong 1.5 milyon na freelancers na may kanya-kanyang mga pamilya, ibig sabihin may higit sa 6 milyong mga kababayan natin ang apektado sa aksyon o hindi pag-aksyon sa usapin na ito. Hinihikayat natin ang mga kasamahan na ipasa ang panukalang ito," dagdag pa ni Villanueva. "Tuloy-tuloy po tayo sa pag-aksyon upang isulong ang Freelance Workers Protection bill dahil ginagawa nitong patas ang estado ng mga manggagawa at mga employer. Kikilalanin sa mata ng batas ang mga karapatan ng manggagawa, at kasabay nito ang pagpapahintulot sa mga employer na kumuha muna ng freelancer habang bumabangon sa epekto ng pandemya," aniya. Ayon kay Villanueva, idudulog niya muli ang isyu sa tanggapan ng Department of Labor and Employment, na unang nangakong iimbestigahan ang usapin noong nakalipas na taon sa budget deliberations nito. Nagsagawa rin ng kilos protesta ang mga foodpanda riders noong panahon na iyon sa DOLE sa katulad na usapin. Noong Setyembre, inihain ni Villanueva sa plenaryo ang Freelance Workers Protection bill o Senate Bill No. 1810 na kumikilala sa mga freelance workers at nagtataguyod ng mga karapatan nila sa ilalim ng freelance arrangement. Sa Global Freelance Insights report ng Paypal, na nilabas noong 2018, tinatayang may 1.5 milyong freelance workers sa Pilipinas. Ayon sa panukala, inoobliga nito ang hiring party at ang freelance worker na magkaroon ng written contract o kahalintulad na dokumento, electronic file o printed copy, kung saan nakasaad ang kasunduan ng parehong partido sa mga nakalatag na terms and conditions, kasama ang malinaw na engagement at ang kabayaran para sa serbisyong ibinibigay ng freelance worker. Itinataguyod rin ng panukala ang mga karapatan ng mga freelance worker, kabilang na rin ang karapatan nilang idulog ang mga hinaing sa tamang venue, ayon kay Villanueva. Kasama na rin sa batas ang pagsasagawa ng DOLE ng mga seminar tungkol sa legal recourse na available sa mga freelance workers sakaling may mga dispute.