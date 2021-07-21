STATEMENT OF SENATOR NANCY BINAY ON THE RISING CASES OF THE COVID-19 DELTA VARIANT IN THE PHILIPPINES

Malapit na tayo sa tipping point. Hindi lang naman Covid ang concern ng lahat ngayon--we are already full with other things beyond our control. The rising Covid cases continue to strain hospitals, and the new variants will definitely put more stress on our already overburdened public health system.

With the potential brunt of the Delta variant, dalawang bagay sa ngayon ang kailangan bigyan ng focus ng gobyerno: stricter border controls, and save the healthcare support system from a possible collapse. The DOH has to prepare for the possibility of our fully vaccinated healthcare workers acquiring the Delta variant. I hope government finds practical ways to protect our HCWs dahil sila ang mas exposed at mas prone sa infection because of the high viral load in hospitals. Ramdam mo sa kanila ang frustration at desperation.