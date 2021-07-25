Press Release

July 25, 2021 Senate buckles down to work on priority measures The Senate will resume its hybrid session on Monday, July 26, to continue its work on priority measures for the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress. Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who will deliver his speech during the opening of the morning session, said the Senate will work for the passage of 10 priority measures which include the Amendments to the Foreign Investment Acts (FIA), Amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA), Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE), Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act, Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) or the Passive Income Tax and Financial Intermediary Tax Act (PIFITA), Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP), Rural Agricultural and Fisheries Development Financing System Act (Agri-Agra) and Package 3 of the CTRP or the Valuation Reform Bill. Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said the Senate will work on the passage of the following measures: Modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Increasing the Statutory Rape Age Act, Military and Uniformed Personnel Insurance Fund Act, Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Act, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Extension Law and possibly the Bayanihan 3. Like the previous year, visitors and guests will not be allowed inside the Senate premises due to stringent health protocols and regulations. Family members of senators, former senators, government officials and media personalities will also not be allowed inside the gallery hall. Only selected Senate employees will be allowed inside to assist during the session. As per tradition, a photo session of senators will be arranged for the 14 legislators who will be physically present during the proceeding. This will be followed by a virtual press conference with the Senate President, including some senators who may wish to attend the said briefing. After the morning session, Sotto will lead some senators to the House of Representatives for a joint session of Congress to hear President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address.