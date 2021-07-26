Press Release

July 26, 2021 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's victory and the country's first Olympic gold medal Literal na binuhat ni Hidilyn Diaz ang sambayanang Pilipino ngayong gabi, sa bigat na 127kgs. Sa isang iglap, napawi ang matagal na uhaw ng ating bayan sa mailap na Olympic Gold Medal. Tonight, Hidilyn etched her name in our country's sporting history. She ended our Olympic gold medal drought, and set a new Olympic record. Lupang Hinirang is played on the world stage once more, and we cannot help but beam with pride. Maraming salamat sa karangalan, Hidilyn. Mabuhay ka!