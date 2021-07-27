The national anthem never sounded so sweet; thank you Hidilyn Diaz

Statement by Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Thank you, Hidilyn Diaz, for lifting the pride and honor of the entire Filipino nation, literally, on your shoulders, by delivering the country's historic first gold medal in the Olympics!

When you burst into tears as the Philippine flag was being raised, millions of Filipinos wept with joy with you. The national anthem never sounded so sweet! Mabuhay ka, and congratulations also to your crew of coaches, trainers, and the people you relied upon everyday.

This triumph did not come without its own share of sacrifices, trials, and even defeats. Your Olympic gold-winning and record-breaking feat further proves that women athletes can excel with the right breaks, training, and support. And I hope the future generation of young Filipinos will follow your lead - hard work, dedication, faith and perseverance!

Meanwhile, the Olympic campaign of Team Philippines continues. May your victory further inspire each one of them!