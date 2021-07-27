Press Release

July 27, 2021 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SENATE RESOLUTION HONORING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF FORMER PRESIDENT BENIGNO SIMEON "NOYNOY" AQUINO III

July 27, 2021 It is with gratitude that I co-sponsor resolution No. 760 honoring the life of President Benigno Noynoy Aquino, a former President and a beloved friend. Dahil po kay Hidilyn Diaz na binuhat hindi lang Ang 127 kg kundi ang buong sambayanan, I am called to remember how PNoy was a true fan of the Filipino athlete. Sabi niya, "nawa'y maging bukal kayo ng inspirasyon para sa inyong mga kababayan." Sa panahon din ni PNoy, naisabatas ang Republic Act No. 10699 na isinabatas ng ating kasamang si Sen. Sonny, which institutionalizes benefits for our national athletes and provides a cash reward of 10 million pesos to the gold winner. But what we celebrated yesterday with such jubilation and what we commemorate now with gratitude is really this: the unshakeable love for the Filipino people, the single-minded desire to make the country proud even amidst adversity. Inulan ng batikos, ginawan ng kwento, biniktima ng fake news at trolls -- focus lang, trabaho lang, gawa lang ng tama para sa bayan, di magpapadaig sa China. In the weeks after PNoy's death, we all saw a tremendous roll-out of stories in social media from people who worked closely with him. The vignettes covered many aspects of his life and habits as our president, but they all speak to his brand of hard work and commitment to excellence, even in the details. This is a legacy that the troll infrastructure sought to destroy, but ultimately couldn't. As a woman's rights advocate, I will always remember the careful attention, dogged argumentation, and invaluable political support he gave to the eventual passage of the hard fought Reproductive Health Law. President PNoy's legacy looms large before us, a seemingly ordinary man who did extraordinary things for the country. This is a legacy we should all strive to uphold. But as Hidilyn's win should open the pathway for more Filipino Olympic medalists, PNoy's legacy should inspire leaders who will do right by our country. And lift us all up to gold. Salamat PNoy. With the filipino people, we in Akbayan Party, will always hold your memory with gratitude, pride and fighting spirit. With the kind indulgence of the Senate President, may I move to spread into the record, the sponsorship speech of Senator Leila De Lima. Salamat po, Ginoong Pangulo.