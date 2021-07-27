Press Release

July 27, 2021 SEN. JOEL VILLANUEVA SPONSOR'S RESOLUTION HONORING HIDILYN DIAZ "This is the day that the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it." Mr. President, distinguished colleagues: It is my honor to sponsor Senate resolution no. 804, filed by this representation and let me take this opportunity to join my distinguished colleagues in this august chamber in recognizing and commending Ms. Hidilyn Diaz for winning the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics weight lifting competition. Ginoong Pangulo, sa loob po ng halos isandaang taon, naging napakailap ng ginto para sa mga Pilipino sa Olympics. Just like most of us, last night we were watching this competition and I was watching it with my two kids , with my wife, the entire family at napakasarap po ng feeling Mr. President because after that competition it's so uplifting, yung uplifting of our spirits ay kakaiba at hindi kayang isalarawan . Si Hidilyn inspired all of us, it was an emotional win, it was extra special because it was China trying to steal our first gold. So, Mr. President, it was a great feeling, a great win for all of us. Yung pinakita ni Sen. Bong kanina, yung golden hands ni Hidilyn. Isa hong katibayan ng hard work pays off ;yung kanyang spirit not to give up. Today, we honor a Filipina who persevered and prevailed in her well- chosen battle in life. Her victory is a win for our flag and to the entire Filipino nation. Napakasarap po talagang maging Pilipino. Nakaka-proud makakita ng kababayang literal na binuhat ang bigat na pinagdaraanan ng ating bayan tungo sa tagumpay! Napakagandang aral din nito sa kabataang Pilipino: ang anumang kayang isipin, kayang gawin. At kapag may tiwala sa sarili, pananampalataya sa Diyos at kung magsusumikap nang husto tulad ni Hidilyn, mananalo't manalo tayo sa buhay. Let me end Mr. President by saying, the Bible says "Give honor to whom honor is due" and so Mr. President let me not just encourage our colleagues in the Senate to pass this resolution but also perhaps look into the possibility of passing a sports endowment fund for our Olympians. This representation would like to file that bill in the coming days and I am asking for my colleagues to support that measure. Muli, Ginoong Pangulo, nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Diyos, nagpapasalamat tayo kay Hidilyn. Mabuhay ka Hidilyn at salamat sa inspirasyon!