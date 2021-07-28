Dispatch from Crame No. 1110:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the killing of the 2 activists in Guinobatan, Albay

Hours before the SONA, Duterte's policemen were killing 2 activists on a bridge in Guinobatan, Albay. Ilang beses na akong nagpapahayag ng aking pagkabahala sa sunod-sunod na pagpatay nitong mga nakaraang buwan sa Bicol pero itong pinakabagong insidente ay gumulantang ng husto sa akin. They were spray painting "Duterte Ibagsak" when they were gunned down. The image of the unfinished slogan on the wall and their blood on the concrete will hit you to the core.

I join the call for an urgent and impartial investigation on this latest case of "nanlaban" killing in the Bicol region. Halos magkakasunod. Lahat nanlaban daw. And this time, the victims were not gunned down in a staged raid. They were killed while actually expressing their discontent against the President who, hours after their death, was saying in his SONA that he loves the Bicolanos. Oh!?