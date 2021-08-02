Press Release

August 2, 2021 Gatchalian proposes to empower principals in delivering quality education Senator Win Gatchalian bats for the empowerment of principals in delivering quality education and reversing the education 'crisis' hounding the country. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said that the proposed revival of the Congressional Oversight Committee on Education (EDCOM) will look at how principals can be given more autonomy and flexibility in addressing the needs of learners. "Our public schools follow a very strict hierarchy. If the principals are restricted and the battleground is on a per school basis, it's very difficult for them to respond," Gatchalian said. "That's why I believe that part of the solution is to empower our principals -- make them join the fight in this education crisis and give them the authority to improve learner outcomes and teacher education," he added. According to the Philippines Public Education Expenditure Tracking and Quantitative Service Delivery Study (PETS-QSDS) by the World Bank and Australian Aid published in 2016, "schools that are managed and governed well tend to make better decisions and have better student outcomes." The same study reported, however, that the main weaknesses identified by school principals are related to autonomy. The study found that school principals frequently complain about restrictions on the use of their operating funds, including the prohibition on the use of these funds for laptops, LCD projectors, and other instructional equipment. The management of maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) was found to be demanding on school principals. One recommendation from the PETS-QSDS was to simplify the management requirements for these funds so that principals can have enough time for academic leadership. "We need to look at the governance structure and analyze how we can further empower the principals so that they will have the flexibility to respond to problems," Gatchalian said. The PETS-QSDS also cited the role of principals and governing councils in project monitoring, especially when it comes to infrastructure. This is seen to improve the quality of projects and yield better information on the effectiveness of contractors. The study proposed expanding the role of principals such as producing regular on-site reports about project progress, as well as approving inspection reports and completion certificates. # # # Gatchalian: Palawigin ang papel ng mga punong guro kontra krisis sa edukasyon Upang maging mas epektibo ang pagtugon sa krisis sa edukasyon na bumabalot sa bansa, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang empowerment o pagpapalawig sa kapangyarihan at papel ng mga punong guro sa bawat paaralan. Ayon kay Gatchalian na Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, ito ay tatalakayin sa panukalang muling pagkakaroon ng Congressional Oversight Committee on Education (EDCOM). Paliwanag ng senador, nais niyang masuri kung paano maaaring palawigin ang awtoridad ng mga punong guro upang maging mas flexible sila sa pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral. "Kung istrikto anG ating sistema ng edukasyon pagdating sa tungkulin na dapat ipatupad ng mga punong guro, mahihirapan silang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral tungo sa dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. "Naniniwala ako na bahagi ng solusyon ang empowerment o pagpapalawig sa maaaring gawin ng ating mga punong guro. Gawin natin silang bahagi ng pagtugon sa krisis sa edukasyon at bigyan natin sila ng otoridad upang paigtingin ang kakayahan ng ating mga mag-aaral at edukasyon ng ating mga guro," dagdag ng senador. Ayon sa Philippines Public Education Expenditure Tracking and Quantitative Service Delivery Study (PETS-QSDS) na inilabas ng World Bank at Australian Aid noong 2016, nakikitang mas mahusay ang mga mag-aaral sa mga paaralang pinapatakbo nang maayos. Ayon din sa parehong ulat, ang mga pangunahing kahinaang nakikita ng mga punong guro ay may kinalaman sa awtonomiya ng mga paaralan. Lumalabas na madalas ireklamo ng mga punong guro ang paghihigpit sa paggamit ng mga pondo para sa pagpapatakbo ng mga paaralan. Kabilang sa mga naturang paghihigpit ang paggamit ng pondo sa pagbili ng mga laptops, LCD projectors, at iba pang kagamitan para sa pagtuturo. Hirap din ang mga punong guro sa pamamahala ng maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE). Rekomendasyon ng PETS-QSDS, gawing mas simple ang pamamahala sa requirements ng mga pondong ito upang magkaroon ang mga punong guro ng sapat na panahon sa pamumuno ng paaralan. "Kailangang suriin natin ang istruktura ng pamamahala at tingnan kung paano ba natin bibigyan ang mga punong guro ng flexibility na tumugon sa mga suliranin," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Tinukoy din ng PETS-QSDS ang maaaring papel ng mga punong guro at mga governing council sa pag-monitor ng mga proyekto, lalo na pagdating sa imprastraktura. Inirekomenda rin ng pag-aaral ang iba pang karagdagang papel para sa mga punong guro tulad ng paggawa ng on-site reports sa lagay ng proyekto, pati na rin ang pag-apruba sa mga inspection reports at completion certificates. # # #