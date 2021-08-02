Press Release

August 2, 2021 As gov't imposes heightened restrictions in NCR amid Delta variant threat, Bong Go urges authorities to provide aid to poorest of the poor to be affected by ECQ Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that the imposition of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region is a preemptive response to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. In a recent radio interview, Go, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, assured that he will always prioritize the health of Filipinos. He added that the reimposition of ECQ is meant to address and kill the threat of the Delta variant before it even spreads further. "Ako naman, bilang Senador, tinitingnan ko syempre ang kalusugan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino at sang-ayon po ako sa karamihan na ayaw na nila ng lockdown pero siyempre po, naninigurado lang po ang ating IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) ngayon dahil meron silang nakikitang apoy na gusto nilang patayin," said Go. "Ang kinatatakutan nila, 'yung nangyari sa Indonesia, 'yung daily cases sa Indonesia na 'di nila nakontrol, 'yun ang ayaw nating mangyari dito sa ating bansa at sayang ang inumpisahan nating pagbabakuna sa ngayon dahil ang ganda na ng momentum natin sa pagbabakuna," he added. From August 6 to 20, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr., the NCR will revert to ECQ. Controls at the border will be carefully enforced as well. Only authorized individuals outside of their homes are permitted to enter and exit the so-called NCR Plus. Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and Bulacan make up the bubble. Meanwhile, Go urged the executive department to ensure that assistance will be given to the poorest of the poor that will be most affected when ECQ is reimposed. "Ito naman po ako bilang Senador ay nananawagan po ako sa executive department na kung saka-sakaling matuloy na po ang ECQ ay siguraduhin po nilang may maibigay po sa mahihirap," Go urged. "Sila naman ang apektado dito, ang mga 'isang kahig, isang tuka', talagang walang matakbuhan. Ito ang mga umaasa pong lumabas at magtrabaho araw-araw, sila po ang pinakaapektado dito," he added. The Senator said that the Department of Budget and Management are working on identifying where the needed aid will be sourced from. "Dapat po iidentify ng DBM kung ano ba ang pagkukunan ng pondo na naitabi nila para madownload kaagad sa LGUs na apektado ng ECQ with supervision po ng DSWD at DILG po para siguradong makarating talaga ang pera down to the poorest of the poor," he said. Aside from the reimposition of ECQ and border controls, Go is also appealing for the reinforcement of contact tracing and genome sequencing, the augmentation of healthcare facilities and hastening of the country's vaccine rollout. "Huwag nating sayangin ang magandang takbo ng vaccine rollout ngayon. Gaya ng sabi ng Pangulo, posibleng maging mas maluwag ang restrictions o mas malaya ka kapag protektado ka ng bakuna," he said. "Pakiusap po, sumunod po tayo sa mga patakaran at magpabakuna na bago maging huli ang lahat. Ang inyong disiplina at kooperasyon ay makakapagligtas ng buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino. Konting sakripisyo ito katumbas ang mga buhay na mapoproteksyunan natin," he added. Go assured that the government is prepared to overcome these challenges as long as Filipinos cooperate and remain united towards the collective goal of protecting lives.