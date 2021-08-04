Press Release

August 4, 2021 133rd Malasakit Center opens in Virac, Catanduanes as Bong Go reminds Filipinos to prioritize their health needs amid the ongoing pandemic, assures them of gov't support During the virtual launch of the country's 133rd Malasakit Center at the Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Virac, Catanduanes on Monday, August 2, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged Filipinos with health concerns not to delay seeking medical care when needed especially amid an ongoing health crisis. The newest Malasakit Center is the first in the province and seventh in the Bicol Region, after the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet; Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, Camarines Sur; Dr. Fernando B. Duran, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Sorsogon City; Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City; Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City; and Bicol Medical Center in Naga City. "Pumunta ako diyan (sa Catanduanes) nung tinamaan kayo ng bagyo nitong mga nakalipas na buwan. Gaya ng ipinangako ko, patuloy na umiikot ang aking staff para magbigay ng tulong sa mga nasalanta. Tinupad ko din ang ipinangako kong Malasakit Center para sa inyung bayan, lalo na marami ang nangangailan ng tulong medical sa panahong ito," Go began his remarks. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which aims to provide convenient access to the medical assistance programs of the government so that poor and indigent persons can avail the treatments and medications they need without worrying about the expenses. To do this, the center brings together the relevant agencies under its roof, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "By establishing the Malasakit Centers all over the country, we have leveled the playing field and provided our less fortunate countrymen the medical care they deserve. Hindi na kailangan lumapit o humingi ng tulong sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno. Ang gobyerno na ang lumalapit sa tao," said President Rodrigo Duterte in his last State of the Nation Address. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go warned Filipinos with urgent health concerns against not seeking medical care due to fears of added expenses. He underscored the importance of acting quickly on any adverse symptom that one might have as it could make a huge difference on their overall well-being. "Kung may nararamdaman kayong sakit sa puso o ano man, 'wag niyo nang patagalin pa. Kadalasan ayaw ng mga Pilipino magpa-check up dahil baka malaki ang gastusin sa ospital. Alam ko kung gaano ka hirap maging mahirap pero hindi niyo na kailangang magmakaawa para makahingi ng tulong sa ating gobyerno," continued Go. "At kung may pasyente na hindi kayang operahan diyan ay tutulungan po namin kayo makapunta dito sa Maynila. Kami na ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte ang sasalo sa pampa-ospital niyo pati pamasahe hanggang makauwi kayo. Importante sa amin ang makasalba tayo ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he said. Go recognized Representative Hector Sanchez and Talino at Galing ng Pinoy Party List Rep. Jose "Bong" Teves Jr. during his speech and thanked them for their support of the measure that became Republic Act No. 11463. The Act, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, was principally authored and sponsored by Go in the Senate and signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 3, 2019. With the COVID-19 crisis disrupting lives and livelihoods across the country, the Senator committed to support the people of Catanduanes as they try to recover from the economic downturn and the lingering effects of various crises. "Isa lang ang layunin natin at ito ay ang matulungan ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Magkasama tayong magtatrabaho para maiahon ang mga kababayan natin diyan sa Catanduanes na hirap ngayon dahil sa pandemya at dumaang bagyo. Patuloy kaming tutulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Bukas po ang aming opisina ni Pangulong Duterte para sa inyo," promised Go. In the end, he appealed for everyone's continued discipline and cooperation to avoid prolonged restrictions as this would have significant repercussions on the economy. Go assured, however, that the government would look after the welfare of the most vulnerable groups affected by the restrictions. "Mga kababayan, sa lahat ng mga hakbang natin, ang pangunahing konsiderasyon palagi ang buhay at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino. Napakahirap magsara ng ekonomiya dahil marami ang mawawalan ng trabaho at magsasara na negosyo. Ang tinatamaan rito ay ang mga mahihirap, 'yung mga 'isang kahig, isang tuka'," said Go. "Magtulungan tayo at kung nandiyan ang pondo sa ayuda ay siguraduhin din nating makakarating ito sa tunay na mga benepisyaryo," he concluded. The Senator's staff went on to distribute meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 307 medical frontliners and 101 patients after the ceremony. Selected frontliners were given bicycles while others received new pairs of shoes. Some were also provided computer tablets for their children's education. In addition, personnel from the DSWD handed out financial assistance to poor patients and 230 rank-and-file employees in a separate distribution. The ceremony was also attended by Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of President, Governor Joseph Cua, Vice Governor Shirley Abundo, Rep. Sanchez, Rep. Teves, Virac Mayor Posoy Sarmiento, San Andres Mayor Peter Cua, Caramoan Mayor Glenda Aguilar, San Miguel Mayor Francisco Camano, Viga Mayor Bong Tarin, Pandan Mayor Honesto Tabligan, Bato Mayor Johnny Rodulfo, and Medical Center Chief Dra. Vietriz Abella. Before the said launch, the Senator's team had provided relief to 336 internally displaced persons from Virac, Bato and San Andres towns at the Virac Plaza covered court. The activity was held in batches to ensure strict compliance with the health and safety protocols against COVID-19. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the funding of various infrastructure projects in Catanduanes such as the construction or improvement of various roads; rehabilitation of the water supply pipelines; and construction of sewage treatment facilities in Virac. He also supported the construction of a provincial integrated transport terminal and business complex for Catanduanes; construction of a flood control structure and seawalls in San Andres; and reconstruction of the municipal multi-purpose building in San Miguel.