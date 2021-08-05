Press Release

August 5, 2021 Villanueva: Labor export won't be PH policy with DMWOF; Proposed department has sunset provision Senator Joel Villanueva today said the proposed Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF), which he is sponsoring on the Senate floor, will push for job creation in the country so that overseas employment will just be a choice in explaining the provision to abolished the department in 10 years. At the continuation of the plenary deliberations into Senate Bill No. 2234 on Wednesday, Villanueva said a provision requires a mandatory review by an oversight committee of Congress of the labor situation 10 years after the creation of the DMWOF to determine if the new department is no longer needed. "We aspire for the day when Filipinos will not leave the country because they need to, but because they want to," Villanueva said during interpellation by Senator Kiko Pangilinan. Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, said he agreed with the premise that Filipinos won't leave their families and life behind if better opportunities were available for them in the Philippines. He cited high unemployment in the country during the pandemic as one of the driving factors for Filipinos to search for greener pastures abroad. Last June alone, Villanueva said the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent while underemployment is in double digits. In April 2020, unemployment soared to 17.7 percent. "Under those circumstances, you will really consider employment abroad," Villanueva said. "At the end of the day, it is best for our government to keep on creating jobs domestically," he said. "We are aware that our countrymen leave abroad for greener pastures," Villanueva said. One of the key provisions of the DMWOF bill, according to Villanueva, is the reintegration of OFWs returning to the Philippines. The new department would serve as a catalyst in job creation to keep Filipinos from leaving, he said, through a "full cycle" concept of reintegration for OFWs. "Reintegration is a vital part of this measure," said Villanueva. Two initial tasks that OFWs can perform in nation-building as they transition to a local job from foreign employment is to become tourism ambassadors, or for those teaching in foreign Ivy League schools, to add to the prestige of state universities and colleges by teaching there, Villanueva said. But while the goal of generating enough employment to keep Filipinos from leaving has not been reached yet, Villanueva said the DMWOF would serve as a one-stop shop for OFWs and overseas Filipinos for repatriation or emergency purposes. Right now, Villanueva said, there's confusion even in data for OFWs and overseas Filipinos. There's more confusion when it comes to repatriation or assisting Filipinos in times of emergency, he said. Villanueva: Pag-export ng labor, hindi magiging polisiya ng bansa sa patatatag ng kagawaran para sa migrant workers, overseas Filipinos Hindi magiging polisiya ng bansa ang pag-export ng labor sa ibang bansa sakaling maging batas ang pagtatayo ng isang Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos o DMWOF dahil isa sa layunin nito ang paglikha ng trabaho sa loob ng bansa, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. Sa pagpapatuloy ng deliberasyon sa SB No. 2234 nitong Miyerkules, ipinaliwanag din ng senador na may mandatory review ang oversight committee ng Kongreso sa sitwasyon ng paggawa sa bansa 10 taon matapos maitayo ang DMWOF para malaman kung kailangan pa ng serbisyo ng kagawaran. "Hangad po natin ay panahon na aalis ang mga Pilipino sa ating bansa hindi dahil sa matinding pangangailangan, kundi ayon na sa kanilang kagustuhan," sagot ni Villanueva sa pagtatanong ni Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. Naniniwala si Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee, na hindi naman makikipagsapalaran ang mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa kung may magandang oportunidad naman para sa kanila dito, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya na napakataas ng bahagdan ng manggagawa na walang trabaho. Nitong Hunyo lamang, ayon sa senador, umabot na sa 7.7 percent ang unemployment rate samantalang pumalo naman sa double digits ang underemployment rate. Noong Abril, lumobo sa 17.7 percent ang unemployment rate. "Sa ganitong sitwasyon, talaga pong hindi malayong maisip ng ating kababayan na mangibang bansa na lamang para humanap ng kabuhayan," aniya. "Pero mas maganda pa rin na ang ating pamahalaan po ay patuloy na maghanap ng paraan para lumikha ng trabaho sa loob ng bansa." Isa pa umanong mahalagang probisyon ng panukala ay ang tungkol sa "reintegration" ng mga OFWs pagbalik nila sa bansa, na isa umanong napakahalagang bahagi ng DMWOF bill, lalo na kung marami nang trabahong naghihintay sa kanila dito. Ngunit habang wala pa sa punto ang bansa na marami nang mapapasukang trabaho dito, magsisilbing one-stop-shop ang DMWOF para sa mga OFWs at mga Pilipinong kailangan ng repatriation o may emergency sa ibang bansa.