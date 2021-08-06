Press Release

August 6, 2021 IMEE: PROTECT WHANG-OD AND OUR "NATIONAL CULTURAL TREASURES" FROM EXPLOITATION Senator Imee Marcos has reprised her call last year to create a law that protects indigenous peoples (IPs) against the "misappropriation of cultural heritage," amid the controversy between world-famous Kalinga mambabatok (tattooist) Whang-Od and popular vlogger Nas Daily. A supposed contract thumbmarked by the 104-year-old Whang-Od to teach a "tattoo masterclass" online has sparked her grandniece's allegations of a scam against Nas Daily, who said he had meant to promote a waning tradition and to share proceeds from the Php750 paid by each subscriber. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on cultural communities, emphasized the importance of cultural sensitivity to IPs especially where self-promotion and commercial profit were involved. "The problem is we have no legal definition of what constitute cultural misappropriation. Until we do, our IPs will remain exposed to continual exploitation," Marcos said. "Indigenous people have felt misrepresented, even robbed of their customs, traditions, and forms of expression which have spiritual value but are treated by city folk as mere objects of aesthetic appreciation or potential commodities," Marcos added. "This is not the first time that Apo Whang-Od seems to have been trivialized," Marcos said, citing past complaints by the Kalinga Tourism Services for the New Era Cap Co.'s collection of Whang-Od t-shirts. Tribal leaders had also complained about Tribu Nation's line of sandals that used the Kankana-ey name, apart from two other lines named after the Yakan of Basilan and the Manobo of Northern Mindanao. Marcos added that the T'boli community in southwestern Mindanao had also been outraged by the use of their sacred T'nalak textile for a line of shoes. These incidents had led Marcos to file Senate Resolution 517 last September, which calls for an inquiry towards crafting a law that would articulate and penalize the misappropriation of indigenous cultural heritage. "We need a new IPO (Intellectual Property Office) framework allowing firstly communal intellectual property, and not merely individual IP ownership. Further, indigenous peoples must own these cultural assets in perpetuity, not for a mere period of time as presently stated in our intellectual property laws," Marcos explained. (Tagalog version) IMEE: PROTEKSYUNAN SI WHANG-OD AT ANG ATING MGA NATIONAL CULTURAL TREASURES Binuhay ni Senador Imee Marcos ang kanyang resolusyon na nananawagang gumawa ng batas na magbibigay-proteksyon sa indigenous peoples (IPs) kontra sa mga paglapastangan sa kanilang mga minanang kultura. Ito'y sa gitna ng kontrobersya sa pagitan ng kilala sa buong mundo na Kalinga mambabatok (tattooist) na si Whang-Od at ang popular na vlogger na si Nas Daily. Ang kontratang diumanong nilagdaan ng 104-year-old na si Whang-Od para magturo ng "tattoo masterclass" online ang nag-udyok sa kanyang apo na tawaging "scam" si Nas Daily, na nagsabing nagpo-promote lamang siya ng naglalaho nang tradisyon at ibabahagi naman ang kikitain mula sa Php750 bayad sa bawat subscriber. Binigyang diin ni Marcos, chairman ng committee on cultural communities ang kahalagahan ng pagiging sensitibo sa kultura ng mga IPs lalo na kung sangkot dito ang pansariling promosyon at kung ito'y pang-komersyal na pagkakakitaan. "Ang problema, wala tayong ligal na depinisyon kung ano ang bumubuo sa cultural misappropriation o paglapastangan sa minanang kultura ng IPs. Hangga't hindi natin ito ginagawa, mananatiling bantad ang mga katutubo o IPs sa mga pang-aabuso," giit ni Marcos. "Ramdam ng Indigenous people na hindi sila napapahalagahan, ninanakaw pa ang kanilang kostumbre, tradisyon at paraan ng kanilang pagpapabatid ng kanilang kultura na may espirituwal na kahalagahan pero tinatrato lang ng mga taga-lunsod bilang isang bagay at potensyal na pagkakakitaan," diin ni Marcos. "Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na hindi nabigyang halaga si Apo Whang-Od," ani Marcos na tinutukoy ang mga nagdaang reklamo ng Kalinga Tourism Service sa New Era Cap Co.'s na gumawa ng collection ng Whang-Od t-shirts. Inireklamo rin ng mga lider ng mga katutubo ang mga sandalyas ng Tribu Nation na ginamit ang pangalan ng Kankana-ey, bukod pa sa dalawang ipinangalan rin sa Yakan ng Basilan at sa Manobo ng Northern Mindanao. Dagdag pa ni Marcos, nilapastangan o binastos rin ang T'boli community sa southwestern Mindanao dahil ginamit ang kanilang sagradong T'nalak textile para sa isang sapatos. Ang mga insidenteng ito ang dahilan para ihain ni Marcos ang Senate Resolution 517 noong nakaraang Setyembre na nananawagang imbestigahan at gumawa ng batas para klaruhin at mapanagot ang mga paglapastangan sa 'cultural heritage ' ng mga katutubo. "Kailangan natin ng bagong pagbalangkas sa IPO (Intellectual Property Office) framework na magbibigay-pahintulot sa pang-komunidad na intellectual property, at hindi lamang sa indibidwal na IP ownership. Lalo na't kailangang panghabang-buhay dapat na maangkin ng mga katutubo ang kanilang mga kultura at hindi pansamantala lang na nakasaad sa kasalukuyang intellectual property laws," paliwanag ni Marcos.