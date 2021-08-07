Press Release

August 7, 2021 Almost 4,000 seafarers got Moderna and Janssen vaccines in Villar Tent The partnership of MARINA or Maritime Industry Authority and the Office of Sen. Cynthia Villar has inoculated with Moderna and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines almost 4,000 seafarers so they can go back to their work in the ship. While ensuring their protection against Covid-19 and its many variants, Villar said they can return to their ships to earn a living for their families. Villar noted that Filipino seafarers belong to the hard-hit maritime industry by the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world economy. "The impact of this global health crisis resulted to the shutdown of ship operations and our seafarers losing their income" said Villar, who related that based on the Department of Transportation data, Filipino seafarers comprise 25% of the 1.5 million seafarers in the world. But with vaccination, this has given our Filipino seafarers, whose lives have always been 'one of sacrifice and hard work,' the hope that soon, they can give anew their families a comfortable life by being back on board. "We believe and hope that this vaccination will be their passport to restore their jobs," further stated Villar. To date the Villar's partnership with MARINA, has givdn Moderna and Janssen vaccines as follows: 738 seamen last July 28 and 1,202 last July 29. Also, 1,360 and 1,689 seamen received their jabs, respectively, last August 2 and August 3. The vaccinations of Filipino seafarers were done at the Villar Family-owned The Tent in Global City, Las Pinas City. Last June, 1,086 seafarers also got their Pfizer jabs during the MARINA vaccine rollout at The Tent. Being a staunch advocate of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Villar acceded to a partnership with MARINA who sought the assistance of the senator for the vaccination rollout of their seafarers. MARINA Administrator retired VADM Robert Empedrad of the AFP thanked the senator and her daughter, Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, for championing the cause of Filipino seafarers. Empedrad also noted they are a step closer towards ensuring the safety and health of our modern-day heroes as well as their families and co-workers through this collaboration effort with the Villars. The senator guaranteed that she and her family are always ready to provide all forms of assistance to cushion the adverse effects of Covid-19 and ease the burdens of the-already suffering Filipinos. She emphasized that Filipino seafarers, who help powered the world's shipping industry, and keep the world moving, should be recognized for their significant contributions to keep the country's economy afloat through their remittances. The senator has also been involved in the repatriation of our distressed OFWs who suffered abuses in the hands of their employers. Once in the country, she provides them help to rebuild their lives. Halos 4,000 seafarers, nakakuha ng Moderna at Janssen vaccines sa Villar Tent UPANG makababalik sa kanilang trabaho sa barko, halos 4,000 seafarers ang nabakunahan ng Moderna and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines sa ilalim ng partnership ng MARINA o Maritime Industry Authority at ng Office of Sen. Cynthia Villar. Ayon kay Villar, muli silang kikita ng pera para sa kanilang pamilya bukod sa protektado na sila laban sa Covid-19 at mga variant nito. Binigyan diin ni Villar na kabilang ang Filipino seafarers sa hard-hit maritime industry ng coronavirus pandemic na nagresulta pagbagsak ng ekonomiya sa buong mundo. "The impact of this global health crisis resulted to the shutdown of ship operations and our seafarers losing their income" sabi pa ni Villar na nagpahayag din na base sa Department of Transportation data, Filipino seafarers ang 25% ng 1.5 million seafarers sa buong mundo. Subalit, dahil sa vaccination, nagkaroon ng pag-asa ang Filipino seafarers, na palaging kaakibat ang pagsasakripisyo at mahirap ng trabaho, na mabigyan ng komportableng buhay ang kanilang mga pamilya. "We believe and hope that this vaccination will be their passport to restore their jobs," ayon pa kay Villar. Kapag nasa bansa na, tinutulungan din sila ng senador, sa pamamagitan ng Villar SIPAG, para makapagsimula ng bagong buhay sa Pilipinas. Sa ngayon nakapagbigay ang Villar partnership at MARINA ng Moderna and Janssen vaccines , 738 seamen noong July 28 at 1,202 noong July 29. May 1,360 at 1,689 seamen ang nabakunahan, ayon sa pagkakasunod sunod, noong August 2 at August 3. Isinagawa ang pagbabakuna sa Filipino seafarers sa Villar Family-owned The Tent in Global City, Las Pinas City. Noong nakaraang June, 1,086 seafarers ang nabigyan ng Pfizer Covid shots sa idinaos na MARINA vaccine rollout sa The Tent. Bilang staunch advocate ng Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), agarang tinanggap ni Villar ang partnership sa MARINA na humingi ng tulong sa senador kaugnay ng vaccination rollout sa seafarers. Pinasalamatan ni MARINA Administrator retired VADM Robert Empedrad ng AFP ang seandor ang anak na si Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar dahil sa pagsusulong sa kapakanan ng Filipino seafarers. Iginiit din ni Empedrad "they are a step closer towards ensuring the safety and health of our modern-day heroes as well as their families and co-workers through this collaboration effort with the Villars." TIniyak ng senador na handa sila ng kanyang pamilya na magbigay ng lahat ng tulongupanv mabawasan ang paghihirap na dulot ng Covid-19. Sinabi rin niya na "that Filipino seafarers, who help powered the world's shipping industry, and keep the world moving, should be recognized for their significant contributions to keep the country's economy afloat through their remittances." Tumutulong din ang senador sa repatriation ng disgruntled at battered OFWS. Binibigyan niya ang mga ito ng pangkabuhayan at iba pang tulong para makapagsimula ng bagong buhay kapag nasa bansa na.