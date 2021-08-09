Press Release

August 9, 2021 In recognition of the crucial role of teachers, Bong Go lauds PRRD for approving release of appropriate funds for World Teacher's Day Incentive Benefit Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended President Rodrigo Duterte for approving the release of PhP910 million to the Department of Education to meet the budget criteria for the World Teacher's Day Incentive Benefit. "The grant of this incentive to public school teachers recognizes the critical role that they play in nation-building. Patunay din po ito sa kagustuhan ng gobyerno na bigyan ng pagpapahalaga ang kanilang mga sakripisyo lalu na sa panahon ng pandemya," said Go. "Teachers' critical role in ensuring the continuing delivery of learning has become particularly more challenging, as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic and the educational sector adapts to the new normal," he added. Under Republic Act No. 10743 or "An Act Declaring the Fifth Day of October of Every Year as the National Teachers' Day" and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization's international observance of World Teachers' Day, the fifth day of October is observed to honor those who work in the teaching profession. This is to recognize the teachers' unwavering service and significant contributions to the development of the minds, values, and character of Filipino youth and generations around the world. Notably, the DepEd has said that it has about 910,000 eligible personnel for which the PhP910 million appropriation was based. Go has previously urged the national government to provide additional support for public school teachers, citing the hardships they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go mentioned the difficulties that teachers are having with the blended learning technique that is being implemented while face-to-face classes are still prohibited. "Patuloy natin dapat sinusuportahan ang mga guro, lalong-lalo na ngayong pandemya. Hindi madali ang panahon ngayon. Naging mas challenging pa ang pagtuturo dahil nahaharap tayo sa maraming pagsubok, lalo na sa blended learning na ipinatutupad sa mga paaralan," Go expressed. Despite the change to a blended learning approach, Go previously stated that education must remain a priority. He pledged to support policies that strengthen the education sector while also safeguarding students' and teachers' health and well-being. Earlier, he filed Senate Bill No. 396 in 2019 to expand the purposes and application of the Special Education Fund which he proposed to be used for the operation and maintenance of public schools, payment of salaries, allowances and other benefits of teaching and non-teaching personnel, competency trainings for teaching personnel, operation of Alternative Learning System, including payment of salaries, allowances and other benefits of ALS facilitators; educational research; teaching aids, and other instructional materials, among others. "Patuloy tayong maghahanap ng paraan na mabigyan ng suporta ang ating educational sector upang hindi matigil ang pag-aaral ng ating mga kabataang Pilipino. Kung gusto nating umunlad, dapat bigyan natin nang malaking importansya ang kapakanan ng mga guro para maisaayos ang pag-aaral ng ating mga kabataan, lalo na sa literacy at numeracy," Go said in his previous statements. "Ang kabataan po ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Sila ang ating pag-asa upang tuluyang umunlad ang ating bansa. Bigyan po natin ng kahalagahan ang edukasyon na tanging puhunan nila sa kanilang paglaki. Kaya importante ang role ng mga teachers na siyang huhubog sa susunod na henerasyon," Go emphasized.