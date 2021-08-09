Press Release

August 9, 2021 Villar's donations of school chairs continue amid the pandemic THE Covid-19 pandemic did not hamper the efforts of Senator Cynthia Villar to distribute school chairs made from recycled plastic wastes to different public schools and farm schools in the country. The latest beneficiaries of the sturdy and durable plastic chairs, given through the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance), are the IP (Indigenous People) of Barangay Laiban, Tanay, Rizal, and Conrazon Elementary School in Bgy. Bansud, Oriental Mindoro. The chairs were provided to the IP through the help of Multi Sectoral Advisory, 2nd Infantry Division in Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal. On the other hand, the turnover of the chair-donation to Conrazon Elementary School was facilitated by the 203rd Brigade of the Philippine Army under B/Gen. Jose Augusto Villareal. Aside from helping the government resolve the problem on the lack of school chairs, Villar noted the recycling of plastic wastes also reduces trash. "Eventually, the recycling plays a significant role in the government's waste management program that would help create a clean and healthy environment," said Villar. The chairperson of the Senate environment committee also related that recycling wastes create livelihood and source of income in poor communities and factory workers in recycling facilities. According to the senator, women can also work in recycling facilities so they can help augment the earnings of their husbands. A staunch environmentalist, Villar emphasized that plastics remain the most common trash as proven by their monthly clean up activity at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (formerly Las Pinas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Eco-Tourism Area (LPPCHEA). "We have a lot of plastic wastes here in Metro Manila. When disposed improperly, they could clog our drainage systems and eventually cause flooding, which in turn spreads diseases," said Villar. Villar further stated that 20 kilos of soft plastics such as food wrappers are needed to produce one school chair, which can be fashioned to look like wooden pieces and comes with replaceable parts.### School chairs donations ni Villar, patuloy kahit may pandemic HINDI naging hadlang ang Covid-19 pandemic sa pamimigay ni Senator Cynthia Villar sa iba't ibang public schools at farm schools sa buong bansa ng school chairs na gawa sa recycled plastic wastes Pinakahuling beneficiaries ng matitibay at pangmatagalang plastic chairs na ibinibigay sa pamamagitan ng Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance), ang IP (Indigenous People) ng Barangay Laiban, Tanay, Rizal, at Conrazon Elementary School in Bgy. Bansud, Oriental Mindoro. ibinigay ang mga silya sa IP sa tulong ng Multi Sectoral Advisory, 2nd Infantry Division sa Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal. Isinagawa naman ang turnover ng chair-donation sa Conrazon Elementary School sa tulong ng 203rd Brigade ng Philippine Army sa ilalim ni B/Gen. Jose Augusto Villareal. Bukod sa nakatutulong sa pagresolba sa suliranin ng pamahalaan kaugnay sa kakulangan ng school chairs, iginiit ni Villar na nababawasan din ang basura dahil sa recycling ng plastic wastes. "Eventually, the recycling plays a significant role in the government's waste management program that would help create a clean and healthy environment," ani Villar. inihayag din ng chairperson ng Senate environment committee na dahil sa recycling wastes, nagkakaroon din ng pangkabuhayan at kita ang mahihirap na komunidad at factory workers sa recycling facilities. Ayon pa sa senador, makapagtratrabaho rin ang mga kababaihan sa recycling facilities upang matulungan ang kanilang mga asawa sa paghahanap buhay. Bilang masugid na environmentalist, binigyan diin ni Villar na plastic ang pangunahing basura base na rin sa buwanang clean-up activity sa Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (dating Las Pinas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Eco-Tourism Area (LPPCHEA). "We have a lot of plastic wastes here in Metro Manila. When disposed improperly, they could clog our drainage systems and eventually cause flooding, which in turn spreads diseases," ayon pa kay Villar. Sinabi pa ni Villar na kailangan ang 20 kilo ng soft plastics gaya ng food wrapper para makagawa ng isang school chair na puwedeng gawin na mukhang kahoy at may replaceable parts.###