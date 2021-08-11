Press Release

August 11, 2021 Bong Go lauds economic resilience as PH poses a double-digit GDP growth in Q2 of 2021; warns against complacency in order to ensure that no one is left behind towards recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the country's economic resilience, noting that the Philippines' Gross Domestic Product grew by 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021, overcoming the slump brought on by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Go, however, emphasized that the Duterte Administration continues to carefully strike a balance between health and economic interests in order to sustain the growth, ensure that more lives are saved, and no one is left behind towards recovery. "Binabalanse natin ang lahat lalo na ang pagprotekta sa kalusugan at pag-ahon ng ekonomiya. Palagi nating inuuna ang buhay at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino upang masigurong walang maiiwan tungo sa ating muling pagbangon bilang isang mas matatag na bansa," Go assured. He said that while the fight against COVID-19 continues, so does the fight against poverty and hunger in order to provide a more comfortable life for every Filipino as promised by President Rodrigo Duterte. "Malaki ang inilago ng ating ekonomiya sa ikalawang quarter ng 2021, kabaliktaran sa parehong quarter po ng 2020. Patunay ito na habang nilalabanan natin ang pandemya, nagsisikap rin tayong labanan ang gutom at kahirapan," Go said. "Senyales din po ito na patuloy ang ating pagbangon mula sa pandaigdigang krisis na dulot ng COVID-19. Ang importante lang ay tuluyan nang matigil ang pagkalat ng sakit para matutukan natin muli ang pagpapalago ng ating kabuhayan," he added. The economic rebound follows after a revised 3.9% contraction in the first quarter of 2021 and the 17% drop in the second quarter of last year. The growth rate also outperformed the 10% median growth prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters, and the 10.6% median growth projection of economists asked by BusinessWorld. Go praised and acknowledged the dedication of the Duterte Administration's economic managers, who have worked hard to protect the economy despite the current COVID-19 restrictions. "Saludo po ako sa mga economic managers ng ating gobyerno dahil sila ang nagpursige para masiguro natin na hindi napababayaan ang ating ekonomiya at ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan," said Go. Nevertheless, Go warned Filipinos not to be complacent as the threat of COVID-19 continues to spread and evolve especially with the emergence of a more contagious Delta variant. "Bagamat magandang pangitain ito, huwag muna tayo magkumpyansa dahil mahaba pa ang laban at delikado pa rin ang panahon. Patuloy po tayong sumunod sa mga patakaran at doblehin natin ang pag-iingat," Go stated. "Ang kooperasyon at disiplina ng bawat Pilipino ay makapagsasalba ng buhay ng ating kapwa. Kung patuloy ang ating bayanihan at pagmamalasakit sa isa't isa, mas mabilis nating malalampasan ang krisis upang tuluyan na tayong makabalik sa normal na pamumuhay," he explained. In the past year, the Senator has made a number of appeals to guarantee that the economy is sustained despite the adverse effects of the pandemic. For instance, Go appealed last May for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout to be fast-tracked for economic frontliners for them to help uplift livelihoods in their communities. "Ang pagbabakuna ng essential sectors o A4 category, kasama na diyan ang economic frontliners, ay napakaimportante upang mabalanse lalo ang pagprotekta sa kalusugan at pagpapasigla ng ating ekonomiya," Go said. He also backed the "Focus and Expand-Center of Gravity" vaccination approach, which focuses efforts in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga, and Batangas; as well as Metro Cebu and Metro Davao. These are economic hubs that account for 72% of the country's GDP. As a result, they are also at the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, he also urged authorities to make sure that vaccines reach far-flung communities so that they will also be protected and not be left behind. "Kaya pakiusap ko po, suportahan natin ang vaccination program at magtiwala tayo sa bakuna dahil ito ang susi upang makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Kapag panahon niyo na para magpabakuna, huwag nang mag-alinlangan pa," he appealed. Go explained that once population protection is achieved through vaccination, and communities eventually reach herd immunity, more economic sectors can open and prosper towards achieving full recovery. "Kapag marami nang bakunado sa ating komunidad, maaari na pong luwagan ang mga restrictions at makapagbubukas na muli ang ibang mga industriya. Dadami na ulit ang trabaho at lalago na muli ang kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Iyan po ang gusto nating marating ngayong taon," he explained. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go had also earlier appealed for emergency financial assistance for low-income individuals, such as Social Amelioration Programs, and Small Business Wage Subsidies. He also recently successfully requested the government to provide financial aid for areas that reverted to strict enhanced community quarantine measures. Previously, Go also lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing Executive Order No. 140, which officially adopted the National Employment Recovery Strategy as the Philippine government's master plan for the restoration of the country's labor market. "Umaapela ako sa lahat na magtiwala at suportahan ang mga hakbang na ginagawa ng inyong gobyerno dahil para sa kapakanan niyo rin ang mga ito. Konting tiis lang po. Ginagawa namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat upang malampasan ang krisis na ito at mabigyan kayo ng mas maginhawang buhay," he assured.