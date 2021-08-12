Press Release

August 12, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1119:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on COA findings on the ?67 billion misspent COVID response funds Imbes na pagmomodel ni Yorme ang pagtuunan ng pansin, ang tamang pag-gamit ng pondo laban sa COVID sana ang inatupag ni Duterte. Pero hindi, mas inuna pa talaga niya ang paninira sa mga kritiko o kalaban sa pulitika kaysa ayusin ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa at paggamit ng pondo laban sa COVID-19. Kaya nangyari na nga ang ating sinasabi noon pa. COA na mismo ang nagpatunay na palpak si Duterte sa pagpapa-tupad ng programa at paggamit ng pondo laban sa COVID. The latest COA findings reveal that the lackluster performance of this government in its pandemic response is to blame for the challenges we encountered. According to its report, various deficiencies involving around ₱67 billion in public funds intended for the national pandemic response of the DOH clearly contributed to the challenges and "missed opportunities" that could have helped us in managing the pandemic. There can be no other image that could best represent this government's sheer incompetence than the billions in pesos in public funds left idle in the coffers while millions of families continue to fight to survive. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Malinaw sa ulat ng COA na bukod sa malaking pera ang hindi nagastos at natengga, yung bilyong-bilyong pisong ginastos naman nila ang hitik sa iregularidad at hindi ginamit ng naaayon sa batas. Just when we thought that the ₱15B PhilHealth scandal could not get any worse. Are we even surprised at this point? Malayo sana ang mararating ng ₱67 billion: benepisyo sa mga bayaning health care workers, kagamitan para sa mas maayos na tugon sa mga COVID patients at ayuda sa nawalan ng trabaho, pagkain para sa mga kumakalam ang sikmura, assistance para sa mga estudyante, at marami pang iba. May plano nga na naman sila sa mga perang inutang, pinatulog at ibinulsa. Hindi nga lang kapakanan ng taumbayan ang paggagamitan. Abangan niyo na lang daw ang paambon nila sa kampanya. Without question, this is not the clean and efficient government that Duterte had promised back in 2016. In fact, it's the complete opposite. Violence, corruption and incompetence are set to be the enduring legacy of Duterte rule. Access handwritten version, here: (https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_1119)