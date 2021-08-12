'SUPORTA, HINDI AYUDA': GORDON ASSERTS HEALTH CARE WORKERS MUST GET HAZARD PAY, SPECIAL RISK ALLOWANCE

Senator Richard J. Gordon stressed that healthcare workers in the country must be provided with apt benefits such as active hazard duty pay (AHDP) and special risk allowance (SRA) that the government has promised them.

"There should be no distinction between government healthcare workers and those working in private hospitals. Ibigay dapat sa inyo ang para sa inyo. Nasa batas iyan na dapat mayroon kayong justified support, hindi ayuda," he said during the healthcare workers' dialogue with some of the country's legislators on Thursday.

Gordon pointed out that despite the resurgent threat of COVID-19, Filipino healthcare workers are imperiling their health to keep the public safe, continue to provide life-saving support to the people and help those who are infected with the virus recover faster.

Hence, the government must protect and support them as they are at the forefront of the nation's battle against the pandemic.

"Hindi lang naman kayo exposed kundi pati ang pamilya ninyo. Mahirap magtrabaho kung hindi naman kayo pinagmamalasakitan. Common sense na lang. Kung mawawala kayo, sino na ang mag-aalaga sa mga Pilipino?" Gordon pointed out.

Under Republic Act. No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, qualified medical workers shall receive COVID-19 hazard pay and SRA.

Last June, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the P9 billion fund for the new tranche of SRA for health workers has been released to the agency's regional offices.

However, various groups of health care workers echoed their complaints as several of them have not yet received the benefits that they are entitled to.

"Dapat lang ibigay sa inyo iyan. You deserve it, we believe in you, we love your service, we salute your concern to our people," Gordon told the healthcare workers participated in the dialogue.