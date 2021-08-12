SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS STANDS WITH YOUTH LEADERS IN CALL FOR VOTER REGISTRATION EXTENSION

Extend Voters' Registration! Celebrate Youth Participation!

Mga mahal, when you come of age, voter's registration becomes one of your first and greatest responsibilities. Ito ang mga unang pagkakataon na mas maiintindihan ninyo how your voice affects the lives of Filipinos around you, and for generations to come.

Today, ginagamit niyo iyang boses na iyon. Stand firm in your call for an extension for voter's registration. And you give many others a chance to use their voices also.

Ang pandemya ay hindi normal. Bakit normal business hours tayo?

I stand with you in calling for a significant extension for voters' registration. Ang daming nakataya sa parating na eleksyon.

Let it be clear that the voice of the youth is strong, and that the voice of the youth should not be ignored. While we build a new and better normal, the youth should decide what that will look like. The youth should decide the outcome of the 2022 elections. And that should begin by giving you the time you are promised by our laws.

Claim what you are owed! And show them that the youth does not back down. Mabuhay kayo, mabuhay ang kabataan, mabuhay ang Pilipinas.

VIDEO HERE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BVvN-h-c0gz2DuoihFAdR0l5i6ncb_R5/view?usp=sharing