August 12, 2021 On the Issues Raised by COA on the DOH's Management of COVID-19 Funds

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/08/12/on-the-issues-raised-by-coa-on-the-dohs-management-of-covid-19-funds/ The issue on the DOH's management of pandemic response funds will definitely be taken up during the deliberations of the DOH's 2022 budget, once the Senate starts the hearings before approving their budget. This is among the many other issues hounding the agency. That said, I remember that during DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III's confirmation hearings at the Commission on Appointments, I asked him some questions on DOH's supply chain issues and what he intended to do to resolve those issues. He could not answer my questions satisfactorily, if at all. Am I surprised that he did not even bother to research in spite of his obvious lack of knowledge on the importance of the supply chain in his department? What gives? It's hubris. He only cares about his boss, the President who, for reasons only they probably know cannot and will not remove him from office in spite of repeated calls from the majority of senators and other sectors. Sadly, the issues brought to light by the Commission on Audit report, among others, shows that he doesn't care about the health concerns of the people who he is supposed to serve.