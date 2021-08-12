PINUNO BILL PROPOSES TO ESTABLISH AGRICULTURAL PENSION FUND TO PROVIDE PENSION BENEFITS TO FARMERS AND FISHERFOLK

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to create the Agricultural Pension Fund (APF) to provide pension benefits to agricultural workers, especially farmers and fisherfolk.

Senate Bill No. 2335 explains that it is a policy of the State to, from time to time, review and upgrade the pensions and other benefits due to retirees of both the government and private sectors.

Agriculture is one of the most essential industries in the country. Agriculture, forestry and fishing comprised 10.2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. The agriculture sector is the second largest sector making up 23.1% of the total employed individuals in the country.

"Marapat lang na bigyang halaga ng pamahalaan ang malaking papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda hindi lamang para sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya ng ating bansa, kundi pati na rin sa pagsiguro na may masustansya at sapat na pagkaing maihahain sa hapag ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Dahil sa laki ng kontribusyon ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa ating bayan, dapat lang na bigyan sila ng benepisyo gaya ng pension para matiyak na matutugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan sa pahanon na magretiro na sila." Lapid explained.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), shall be the implementing agency of the provisions of this Act. In addition to its existing duties and responsibilities, it shall:

a) Create a pension plan for agricultural pensioners b) Manage and invest the APF to ensure its sustainability c) Determine the criteria for eligibility, in coordination with relevant government agencies; d) Perform other duties and functions towards the efficient and effective implementation of this Act

"Hindi matatawaran ang kasipagan ng ating mga kababayang magsasaka at mangingisda. Sa gitna ng mga pagsubok na pinagdaanan ng ating bansa, patuloy silang kumakayod para maitaguyod ang kanilang mga pamilya at masigurong sapat ang supply ng pagkain sa ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito, hangad ko na mabigyan sila ng pension sa panahong magreretiro at mapagpahinga na sila mula sa trabaho. Sa panahong iyon, gusto kong magkaroon ng sapat na pondong maibibigay sa kanila para matustusan din ang kanilang pangangailangan," Lapid said.

The proposed measure explains that the amount necessary for the granting of the agricultural pension shall be included in the appropriations of the Department of Agriculture.