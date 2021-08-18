Press Release

August 18, 2021 Villar to build Dairy School accelerate PH dairy industry, milk production TO HELP significantly increase and develop the Philippines' dairy industry, which would further build a "healthy nation" by making milk affordable and accessible to Filipinos," Senator Cynthia A. Villar will open a Dairy School inside the Villar Farm School compound in its Bacoor-Las Pinas site. Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, noted that the soon-to-rise Dairy School will offer for free carabao and dairy training programs to all farmers and industry stakeholders. "This would stimulate milk production and dairying in cooperation with the Philippine Carabao Center and the National Dairy Authority," said Villar. The senator related that the construction of Dairy Farm School, which is funded by the Villar SIPAG Foundation, is underway. A staunch advocate of agriculture, Villar said the school will encourage farmers to embark on dairy production, which can be another source of income for them . Once developed, she said the industry will provide livelihood opportunities to farming communities. "And if we are to source our fresh milk and fresh milk-based products from local dairy farmers and cooperatives, we are creating markets, which, if sustained, will eventually develop and boost our local dairy industry," pointed out Villar. She said the dairy school would afford Filipino farmers access to better technologies and production strategies through community organization, marketing of carabao-based products and creating a demand for these milk commodities. "We intend to equip farmers in dairy production with knowledge and information on modern technology so they can "produce more and earn more," stressed Villar. "These would help address the low quality and low production problems, normally associated with small-hold dairy farming and help farmers access the commercial market," the lady senator said. As of January 2021, Villar said the total carabao inventory in the country was estimated at 2.84 million heads. She lamented that this is 0.9 percent lower than the 2.87 million head in the same period in 2020. Due to this poor production, Villar said the Philippines has been importing 99 percent of its milk demand. With only one percent production of the demand in the Philippines and 99% of milk imported from other countries, Villar said Filipinos, especially children, were being deprived of drinking milk, an excellent source of many nutrients. She said, milk is essential to Filipino diet to ensure the growth and development of our children. She also added, studies show that the utilization of the carabao's milk for household consumption appears to be feasible and promising. "But with our dependence on imported milk, poor families cannot afford to give their children milk that will greatly help in their proper nutrition and academic performance in school," said Villar, adding that "foreign dairy is too expensive for the masses." However, she believes the country can still achieve sustainability in dairy production, but needs to ramp up and encourage farmers to do dairy and for them to access the assistance given by the Philippine Dairy agencies and other sectors.### Villar, magtatayo ng Dairy School para maisulong ang PH dairy industry, milk production UPANG matulungang tumaas at lumago ang ating dairy industry na magreresulta sa malusog na bansa dahil sa magiging abot-kaya ang gatas ng mga Pilipino, magtatayo si Senator Cynthia A. Villar ng Dairy School sa Villar Farm School compound na nasa Bacoor-Las Pinas site. Binigyang diin ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, na magkakaloob ang bubuksang Dairy School ng libreng carabao at dairy training program sa lahat ng magsasaka at industry stakeholders. "This would stimulate milk production and dairying in cooperation with the Philippoine Carabao Center and the National Dairy Authority, " ayon kay Villar. Inihayag ng senador na sinimulan na ang konstruksyon ng Dairy School. Pinopondohan ito ng Villar SIPAG Foundation. Bilang masugid na taga-pagtaguyod ng agrikultura, sinabi ni Villar na hihikayatin nila ang mga magsasaaka na mag-dairy production na maaari ring pagkakitaan. Sa sandaling ma-develop, sinabi niya na magbibigay ito ng pangkabuhayan sa farming communities. "And if we are to source our fresh milk and fresh milk-based products from local dairy farmers and cooperatives, we are creating markets, which, if sustained, will eventually develop and boost our local dairy industry," giit ni Villar. Mabibigyan din ng dairy school ng access ang mga magsasaka ng mas magandang teknolohiya at production strategies sa pamamagitan ng community organization, marketing ng carabao-based products at pagbuo ng demand sa milk commodities. "We intend to equip farmers in dairy production with knowledge and information on modern technology so they can "produce more and earn more," binigyan diin ni Villar. "These would help address the low quality and low production problems, normally associated with small-hold dairy farming and help farmers access the commercial market," dagdag pa niya. Ayon kay Villar, meron tayong 2.84 milyong kalabaw sa bansa base sa total carabao inventory hanggang Enero 2021. Aniya, mas mababa ito ng 0.9 percent kesa sa 2.87 milyong kalabaw sa kaparehong period noong 2020. Sanhi ng mahinang produksyon, sinabi ni Villar na inaangkat ng Pilipinas ang 99 percent na pangangailangan nito sa gatas. "With only one percent production of the demand in the Philippines and 99% of milk imported from other countries, "sabi ni Villar. Dahil dito, hindi na nakakainom ng gatas, na maraming nutrisyon, ang mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga bata. "Milk is essential to Filipino diet to ensure the growth and development of our children. Studies show that the utilization of the carabao's milk for household consumption appears to be feasible and promising." "But with our dependence on imported milk, poor families cannot afford to give their children milk that will greatly help in their proper nutrition and academic performance in school," ayon kay Villar, kasabay ng pagsasabinb "foreign dairy is too expensive for the masses." Subalit naniniwala siya na makakamit ng bansa ang sustainability sa dairy production. Aniya, kailangan lamang na palakasin ito at himukin ang mga magsasaka ng mag dairy production at kunin ang mga tulong ng Philippine Dairy agencies at iba pang sektor.###