Press Release

October 19, 2021 Dela Rosa says ICC can only observe, PH judicial system perfectly functioning PRESIDENTIAL candidate and incumbent Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday said he would allow the International Criminal Court (ICC) to come to the Philippines not to investigate, but just to observe, if he becomes the president of the country. Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban in the May 2022 elections, said he would not allow the ICC to conduct its planned investigation because such process would be a slap on the country's judicial system, which he maintained as perfectly functioning. "To be frank with you, I will allow them (ICC) to come into the Philippines and observe for themselves. Pero to conduct investigations, sampal 'yan sa ating judicial system," he told Karen Davila in an interview. He said the ICC should not meddle with the country's business and conducting an investigation would likewise be a slap on the Supreme Court and the lower courts because the judicial system is perfectly functioning. "Sampal 'yan sa ating Supreme Court, sampal 'yan sa ating mga courts. They are functioning. Bakit sila makikialam dito? Our judicial system is perfectly functioning...Sabihin na naman nila 'crimes against humanity.' Ikaw tanungin kita, Karen, may nangyayari bang crimes against humanity dito sa ating bansa?" Dela Rosa said. The ICC has authorized an investigation on the drug war of the Duterte administration launched with Dela Rosa at the helm as then chief of the Philippine National Police. While admitting that there were isolated cases of abuse committed in the campaign against illegal drugs, Dela Rosa said lawmen who were proven to be involved were already charged in court and jailed. "May nangyayaring ganyan, kaya nga pinagkakasuhan natin. Pinagkukulong natin 'yung mga pulis na 'yan. May ibang pulis nga diyan nangamatay na, 'di ba? Hindi naman tayo nagpapabaya diyan. Eh, sino ba namang papayag na gano'n ang mangyari. Andami nating pulis na nakakulong na. Andaming pulis na nakakulong dahil diyan sa pag-aabuso na 'yan. So, hindi 'yan pinapabayaan. Aminado natin 'yan na merong nag-aabuso talaga," he said. The former top cop said that detractors of the government are just bloating the number of drug war casualties to gain international attention and support. "That's the official number. 'Wag na niyo i-bloat 'yung numbers na 'yan just to gain international attention. Mali kayo diyan. Mapapahiya lang kayo later kasi the records will set us free. The truth will set us free," Dela Rosa said. Asked why Filipinos should consider voting for him in the 2022 presidential elections, Dela Rosa said, "Ako'y pumapasok sa pulitika na walang dalang bagahe. Kung sabihin niyong bagahe sa akin 'yung ICC, then so be it. Pero 'yun lang naman ang inyong mai-puna sa akin, 'yung ICC na 'yan at saka 'yung kine-claim na EJK, EJK na 'yan. I don't consider that as a 'bagahe,' I consider that as a plus factor for me kaya I come with a clean heart...Malinis ang puso ko at honest ako. Hindi ako plastic na tao. Totoong tao ako. 'Yun lang ang mai-presenta ko sa taumbayan. And I'm willing to die for this country, kung kinakailangan."